Qatar reveals plans for €10m showjumping tour





Qatar is set to host four new CSI5* events in 2026 as part of a €10m (£8.26m) three-month showjumping tour.

The Qatar Equestrian Tour 2026 comprises 10 weeks of international competition at Al Shaqab equestrian centre, comprising a mix of existing shows and some additional weeks.

In 2025, the country held four weeks of CSI5* competition – the provisional FEI calendar for Qatar in 2026 shows seven CSI5* shows pending approval.

The €10m overall prize pot appears to be a significant hike from 2025. A few forthcoming lower-level international shows are yet to share their schedules, but the total sum of the rest of the country’s international showjumping classes – which includes all Qatar’s major jumping competitions – comes to just over €4.73m (£3.91m).

The umbrella tour is set to start on 1 January and will run until 4 April. January will feature four weeks of CSI5* competition, known as HH The Father Amir Equestrian Tour.

This will be followed by the CSI4* HH The Amir’s Sword International Equestrian Festival (12 to 14 February), CSI5* CHI Al Shaqab presented by Longines (19 to 21 February), CSI5* Longines Global Champions Tour (5 to 7 March) and the CSI4/5* Doha International Equestrian Tour (11 March to 4 April).

Al Shaqab will also host a mix of lower-level international showjumping classes, plus dressage and para-dressage competitions, during the Qatar Equestrian Tour. These shows are listed as provisional, as the FEI calendar goes to the secretary general for approval later in the year.

Bader bin Mohammed Al Darwish, president of the Qatar equestrian federation, and vice-chairman of the organising committee for Qatar’s 2025 international equestrian tours, spoke of the overarching aims.

“We believe that our sports facilities, where the season’s competitions are held, will be the focus of the world’s attention, and will contribute to accelerating and enhancing the growth of equestrian sports at the regional and global levels,” he said.

“The great sporting legacy left by our successful hosting of a number of major international tournaments is the cornerstone of what we aspire to achieve in the future. These major tournaments not only enhance Qatar’s position as a major supporter of sports but also contribute to strengthening our national economy by attracting sports tourism and increasing investments in the sports sector.

“We aspire to be the world’s premier destination for equestrian sports, and to continue to provide a role model in hosting major sporting events, especially in the field of equestrianism, and to benefit from their positive impact on various sectors in the state of Qatar.”

Mohammed Jaber Al Khayarin, event director of the Qatar Equestrian Tour 2026, added: “Through these championships, Qatar aspires to be the cradle of equestrianism in the world and the region. It has all the elements that make it the focus of attention for all athletes and participants. It is distinguished by its state-of-the-art sports facilities providing for an ideal environment for riders from all over the world.”

