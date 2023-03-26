‘It makes me want to put my boots on again!’ Olympic medallist David Broome celebrates big news for showjumping





Welsh show boasts £100,000 prize pot for world ranking classes

The David Broome Event Centre will stage four Longines world ranking classes in 2023 worth £100,000 in total, having secured major sponsorship and significant financial backing.

The south Wales venue’s two CSI2* shows (April 28 to 1 May and 25 to 28 August) will each have two world ranking classes, with major sponsors in eVet secured for the spring international and Equestrian Surfaces for the August fixture. The Billy Stud and Equine America have also given significant financial backing.

“We have traditionally invested in facilities, but since Brexit there is such a need for this type of class in the UK,” said James Broome, of the event centre.

“This will offer riders that used to spend more time abroad additional opportunity to perform at this level in the UK.

“These classes are important for the entire sport, as these riders are inspirational to riders at the lower levels, and very often offer coaching, dealing and other services that the industry needs.

“We are extremely thankful to our sponsors, who have also recognised the need and have kindly offered their support.”

Double Olympic bronze medallist and former world champion David Broome added: “I often think how proud my father would be seeing the centre he started develop into the thriving enterprise that it has become.

“However, I think he would turn in his grave if he knew we were giving away £100,000 in four classes!

“It is funny to think that when I won the Calgary Grand Prix in 1978, it was considered the biggest class in the world. I got £8,000 for winning, the same as each of these ranking classes! It makes me want to put my boots on again.”

Major new deal for Hickstead

Agria UK has signed a major three-year sponsorship deal with The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead.

The firm’s support extends across showing and showjumping and includes key classes at the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting (22 to 25 June) and the Longines Royal International Horse Show (25 to 30 July).

Agria UK managing director Vicki Wentworth said the company is “very proud” to be sponsoring the classes.

“Agria’s ethos is all about supporting horses working at every level, for life, and helping them to achieve their goals with the reassurance that vet bills can be covered year after year for recurring injuries or repetitive or chronic conditions,” she said.

“Nothing could be more exciting than doing that at two of the greatest jumping and showing shows in the UK. We look forward to supporting Hickstead, and the riders from across the UK lucky enough to be there among the best in the world.”

Hickstead director Lizzie Bunn gave a “warm welcome” to the company.

“Sponsors are vital to the successful running of our showground, and we are very grateful to Agria for their support,” she said. “The Hickstead team is excited to be embarking on what will hopefully be a long and successful collaboration.”

Agria-sponsored rider Joe Stockdale will be aiming to compete at Hickstead this year and said he is “delighted” Agria is extending its support.

“With their focus on lifetime cover and animal welfare, this feels an ideal fit for a family-run showground like Hickstead that hosts competitions for horses at so many levels, and across a range of disciplines. I always look forward to Hickstead,” he said.

The company will sponsor the following classes at the Derby meeting: the Agria Derby Trial, the Agria Derby Two Phase, the Agria Hickstead Master’s Trophy, the Agria Supreme Coloured Horse Ridden Championship and the Agria Supreme Hack Championship.

At the Royal International, it will sponsor the Agria Royal International Stakes and will also be title sponsor of Hickstead’s ring five for the Derby meeting, Royal International and the All England September Tour.

Laura Tomlinson Joins Jessie May as ambassador

Olympic medal-winning dressage rider Laura Tomlinson has joined charity Jessie May as an ambassador.

Jessie May is a hospice at home service for children with life-limiting conditions in the southwest of England. It was established by parents Chris and Phillipa Purrington following the death of their baby daughter, Jessie May, in 1994.

Laura heard about the work Jessie May carries out, and as a mother of four young children, wanted to help raise awareness for the charity that helps so many young children and their families.

“I am so delighted to be an ambassador for Jessie May and to support the incredibly important work they do,” said Laura. “The support they provide to children and their families through such difficult times is invaluable. I hope that with this partnership, I can help widen Jessie May’s audience so that more people can see and support their wonderful work.”

New partner for Badminton

Bloomfields Horseboxes Ltd is announced as the official horsebox partner of Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian (4 to 8 May).

Reigning Badminton champion Laura Collett, a Bloomfields ambassador, recently took delivery of her Bloomfields Professional box.

“The team at Bloomfields have been brilliant to work with,” she said. “Nothing has been too much trouble for them. The quality of my new lorry is exceptional and I can’t wait to get out competing in it.”

Two-time Badminton winner William Fox-Pitt will take delivery of his new lorry during Badminton. Both William and Laura will also be visiting the Bloomfields Horseboxes stand for autographs and photos.

Helen Moody, director of Bloomfields Horseboxes Ltd, said: “We are very excited to be launching one of our new models at the show, along with showcasing a range of our smaller horseboxes from 3.5 – 5T. We have always aspired to be sponsors at Badminton Horse Trials, and could not be happier to be a part of the show for 2023.”

Badminton director Jane Tuckwell said the five-star is “delighted” to welcome Bloomfields.

“They already have connections with some of the top riders and should be in for a great weekend,” she added.

British Eventing reveals new deal

British Eventing (BE) has signed new partnership deals with equine biosecurity specialist Equine Bio Genie and online sales The Sovereign Auctions.

“We are trusted by many of the top equestrian professionals in the country – from racing, breeding, eventing, showjumping and top veterinary practice,” said Equine Bio Genie director Helen Tuckley.

“The commitment to environmental health and infection control are at the forefront of everything we do – and we are extremely pleased to be able to share this with British Eventing members so they can benefit from our research, development and delivery too.”

Maria Haig, BE’s head of commercial and marketing, added: “Biosecurity will no doubt be at the forefront of our members’ minds when ensuring equine welfare and to have Equine Bio Genie on hand to assist with this will prove highly valuable.”

The Sovereign Auctions will support BE’s youth squads by donating 5% of the net profit for every lot sold at its four auctions this year towards the cost of sending youth teams to their respective European Championships.

“We are delighted to be assisting support BE’s most talented youth riders at this pivotal point in their careers and believe that in investing in them at this stage it is also an investment in Great Britain’s CCI5* and championship riders of the future,” said Steve Revell, director of The Sovereign Auctions.

Ms Haig added: “When we met with Steve and his team to discuss how they could support British Eventing, it became immediately apparent that their passion lay with the supporting of younger riders in their sporting ambitions.

“Talking through the concept of potentially supporting the sending of youth teams to their European Championships it was immediately felt as ideal for them and they very quickly came back with the proposal of supporting the teams via their auctions.

“Their solution couldn’t have been better positioned and we look forward to working alongside them in promoting their selection of top-quality British-bred embryos and youngstock; many of which we hope to see competing successfully on home soil in the future.”

Caunton Manor Stud in new deal with eventing organiser

Nottinghamshire-based Caunton Manor Stud is sponsoring the owners’ and members’ facilities at organiser Bede Events’ international fixtures.

Bede Events commercial manager Georgie Dickinson said: “Having a local business on board with Bede Events, who are so passionate about the future of eventing, is really import to us all.

“We hope that the new Caunton Clubhouse for members and owners will make the perfect middle-grade hospitality option for those attending our international fixtures.”

The Caunton Clubhouse will be open at the Eventing Spring Carnival at Thoresby Park (31 March to 2 April) and refreshments will be provided in its restaurant and a British Polo Gin bar.

Caunton has also become a supporting sponsor of the new Allstar B enclosure, which is Thoresby’s all-inclusive hospitality – inspired by the Formula 1 Paddock Club.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.