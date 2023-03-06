



Bolesworth partners with Helite UK and Riding for the Disabled Association

Bolesworth has partnered with Helite UK and Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) for its 2023 season of equestrian events.

Helite UK will be a sponsor and Bolesworth’s official equestrian safety partner, which will include a rental scheme available to all competitors.

Nina Barbour, Bolesworth managing director, added: “I started to wear an airbag system over a year ago after seeing so many top riders embracing this new technology. I now wear mine every time I get on a horse – it makes me feel far braver! We look forward to promoting safety in our sport at Bolesworth alongside Helite UK.”

The RDA will be Bolesworth’s official equestrian charity partner.

Lisa Davies, head of RDA communications, said: “RDA groups support thousands of

disabled people every year from accessing physical exercise and achieving their therapeutic or personal goals, to combatting social isolation and boosting wellbeing and happiness.

“We know that the engagement between people and horses makes a very powerful impact, and we couldn’t do any of it without our amazing horses and volunteers, and the generous support of so many.

“We’re very grateful to Bolesworth for choosing us, and excited to share our work with visitors to the event. RDA delivers a lot more than people may realise, and this is a fantastic opportunity for us to demonstrate the value of what we do, the benefits of volunteering, and encourage visitors to get involved and help transform more lives.”

Isuzu UK partners with Badminton Horse Trials

Car company Isuzu UK will be official vehicle sponsor at Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian.

It will provide around 30 vehicles for the event and will also have a tradestand.

This new sponsorship, a first for the company, will form a central element of Isuzu UK’s events line-up for 2023.

“Isuzu will be a great addition to Badminton and we look forward very much to welcoming them,” said Badminton Horse Trials director Jane Tuckwell.

“It promises to be a particularly special weekend this year, coinciding with the coronation, and we very much hope that the Isuzu team will enjoy being part of it.”

George Wallis, head of marketing for Isuzu UK, said: “This new partnership is a brilliant opportunity for both Isuzu UK and Badminton Horse Trials.

“More and more consumers in the outdoor lifestyle sector are discovering the multi-award winning Isuzu D-Max range.

“We are excited for our pick-ups to be working across this iconic event, as well as being on display there. The Isuzu D-Max range not only demonstrates our commitment to pick-up excellence, but will also resonate with discerning visitors.”

Race Against Dementia charity partner for Randox Grand National Festival

Global charity Race Against Dementia, founded by three-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Jackie Stewart, is revealed as the charity partner for the 2023 Randox Grand National Festival.

The partnership will involve Randox supporting the charity over the three days (13 to 15 April), to highlight the the impact of the disease and raise funds for research.

On Ladies’ Day (14 April), Randox’s sponsored race over the Grand National fences will be titled The Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Chase.

The 2023 festival also marks a return to Aintree for Sir Jackie, who raced there in the 1960s, at a time when Aintree was part of the Formula 1 grand prix circuit.

“It is a great privilege to partner with an organisation which is an active innovator and is supporting our mission to accelerate the progress of dementia research,” said Sir Jackie.

“We are confident that working together with Randox will help to raise funds that will allow us to break new ground in the search for a cure or prevention of dementia.

“On a personal front, I have raced at Aintree before – it is a pleasure to be back, with another ‘race’ in mind.”

Eventing Breaks and Uvex in new British Eventing deals

Specialist travel and hospitality company Eventing Breaks has signed a deal with British Eventing (BE) to become a business partner and supporter of BE’s youth programme.

Eventing Breaks, which is part of Racing Breaks, offers sporting fans trips to some of the top international events in the country as well as the FEI European Eventing Championships.

Arron Taylor, managing director of Racing Breaks and Eventing Breaks, said: “Being as established as we are in the racing market, it felt a natural progression for us to move into eventing, in which so many of our existing customers also have an interest.

“Our team is led by equestrian enthusiasts and travel experts, including sports broadcaster Aly Vance, who can all offer first-hand insight and years of experience in attending the events that we offer across the globe.

“This makes all the difference when crafting the perfect event-going experience and we see this very much part of the unique feel we will be able to give our guests at the eventing dates we are offering this year.”

Maria Haig, BE’s head of commercial and marketing, said the organisation is “delighted” to be announcing the partnership.

“When speaking to Arron and his team it was clearly evident that this was more than just a business venture for them; it was driven by a genuine passion for the sport.

“Their desire to bring people to some of the best events in the country and give them an incredible few days away is matched also by a desire to support the sporting framework from which our medal winners of the future will develop.

“With this in mind, Eventing Breaks will be making a donation from every booking taken into the British Eventing youth programme, which encompasses the national and international competition structure for our aspiring riders of the future.”

In other BE sponsorship news, Uvex riding helmets is announced as title sponsor of the intermediate masters series. Winners of each intermediate masters leg will receive a voucher for a Uvex helmet.

Maria said Uvex is the “perfect fit” for the series, not only as a brand but also because of Zebra Products managing director Simon Middleton’s belief in the series and one he is hoping to target personally.

Zebra Products is the UK distributor of Uvex.

“Protecting people is at the heart of the Uvex brand, which really resonates with us here at British Eventing and we can’t thank them enough for supporting and getting behind the series,” added Maria.

Household Cavalry Foundation named as Royal Windsor Horse Show’s official charity

Royal Windsor Horse Show (RWHS) has announced the Household Cavalry Foundation as its official charity for 2023.

The foundation provides charitable and pastoral support to the Household Cavalry’s heritage, its serving soldiers and veterans – as well as their dependents – and the welfare of retired army horses.

The partnership includes the opportunity for the Household Cavalry Foundation to fundraise at the show (11 to 14 May), as well as to have a physical and branding presence.

RWHS director Simon Brooks-Ward said the show is “honoured to be able to support such a worthy cause”.

Household Cavalry Foundation director Giles Stibbe said: ‘‘This is a fantastic opportunity for the Household Cavalry Foundation to explain to the public our welfare support to our soldiers who both guard our sovereign and fight wars for our nation.”

He added it is also a great chance to explain to the public the charity’s help to serving and veteran soldiers, their dependants, and retired horses, and how it works to protect the Household Cavalry’s 363-year heritage.

RWHS has also announced that Defender will continue to be the principal partner of the show and will be sponsoring the returning international dressage as part of that package.

Murray Paul, director of public affairs at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “We have long associated to the world of equestrian and our Defender customers and fans are passionate about the sport.

“We are delighted to continue our commitment for this incredible event and to give everyone in attendance the chance to see our adventurous spirit, capability and innovation against the backdrop of Windsor Castle.”

Piggy March joins Shires Equestrian

Piggy March has joined Shires Equestrian in a new commercial partnership, which involves the Burghley winner becoming one of the company’s sponsored riders.

Shires Equestrian chairman Malcolm Ainge said the team hope this will be “a long and happy arrangement and that our range of products will help Piggy to even greater achievements”.

Piggy added: “Shires Equestrian offers very high-quality products but with affordable prices, both being key in the current climate.

“When it comes to rugs, their Tempest brand offers an amazing range of styles, and colours, to suit every horse we have. They have a rug for every type of weather thrown at us.

“We’ve used Arma boots since they were first released. Simple in design, they’re very protective, fit extremely well. The boots don’t retain water, making them lighter for the horse, and every little bit really helps in our sport.

“To be honest when we are as busy as we are, it’s also important to work with a very professional team and Shires are just that – very helpful, knowledgeable, and consistent.”

