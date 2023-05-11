‘Not a bad result for my little market pony’: rags to riches mare triumphs at Windsor





A coloured mare who was found at an auction mart as a yearling was crowned Royal Windsor coloured in-hand champion, beating a quality field of winners.

Michelle Ayling and her mother Karen Daniels’ eight-year-old Clockhouse Painted Lady won the CHAPS (UK) native/cob/traditional pony section, the largest in-hand class of the day, before deservedly trotting off with the section title.

“We discovered her in Ashford market by chance when she was just under a year old,” said home-producer Michelle, who works for John Parker International Horse Transport and last won on royal turf with her plaited pony Doylan Aquilera’s Gift. “We just went for a look around one weekend and saw her in the pens; she was thin and she was in a bad state.”

The mare, who was champion at Kent County and reserve champion at Edenbridge and Oxted last year, has been started under-saddle and Michelle has her hopes set on her future as a ridden pony.

“She’s just as good as gold and I’m excited for her future,” she enthused.

“That’s not a bad result for my little market pony,” said Karen, as her champion left the ring. “She sold herself to us when we first saw her as a yearling; it was the way she looked at us. We just had to take her home!”

“She’s a bit late to the ridden job, through no fault of her own, but we have high hopes for her.”

Reserve in the Royal Windsor in-hand coloured championship was the winning young plaited pony, Sarah Fortt’s three-year-old Havenbeech Boardwalk (above) handled by Isabel Fox.

You may also be interested in…

Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine throughout May Which of The King’s show horses are to compete at the 2023 Royal Windsor Horse Show? ‘I like a goer’: Find out how to impress the 2023 Royal Windsor ridden coloured judge ‘They’re not showjumpers’: what working hunter judge Anna Levy will be looking for at Royal Windsor Could your horse jump the Royal Windsor working hunter track? Walk the course and find out

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.