‘He’s been the most unbelievable horse’: lovable ‘cheeky monkey’ lifts Windsor ladies’ title





For the second time in his career, Francoise Babington’s partner of a lifetime Seabourne Silent Valley (Marvin) won the Alan and Jayne Ross and Family Royal Windsor ladies’ hunter class after a performance exuding ample manners and charm.

The prolific bay gelding, 13, is no stranger to the spotlight, having won ladies’ titles at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show and most other major fixtures on the circuit.

However, this triumph was extra-special for full-time company director and mother Francoise:

“I’ve had Marvin at home for the first time this year; this is my first show with him as a home-produced horse so this is a big deal,” she said.

Marvin was based with Team Hood for five years.

“We were thinking about retiring him so I brought him home to hack about and enjoy,” Francoise added. “We’ve been playing around all winter and he looked so good that I thought I’d do some of our favourite shows together. His Windsor results could be described as like bookends; we won the Royal Windsor ladies’ hunter class the very first year I owned him, and now he’s won it again.”

Marvin is very much a part of the Babington family:

“He’s the babysitter of the group now; I dragged him in from the field this morning and off we went to the show,” Francoise said. “Marvin is a cheeky monkey, but he’s been the most unbelievable horse to own. He’s done so much for me. We love him to bits. If we could put a bed in the house he’d be very welcome to live inside with us.”

You may also be interested in…

Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine throughout May Show centre housing rumours, huge Windsor walls and other things the horse world is talking about ‘He really loves his jumping’: cob with a pop is top working show horse at Royal Windsor ‘Not a bad result for my little market pony’: rags to riches mare triumphs at Windsor “The bond they have is extra-special”: triple Windsor winner nets ex-racehorse championship

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.