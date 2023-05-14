‘He’s a funny little horse’: quirky but talented worker has his moment at Windsor





After a run of near misses in the Royal Windsor working hunter pony championship, Olivia Minihane’s scopey intermediate contender Veuve Clicquot (Jerry) finally got his lap of honour moment.

Jerry, a 10-year-old gelding by Mips Killossery Kasanova, has appeared in the Royal Windsor working hunter pony championship three times and in 2021 he managed to finish as reserve champion.

“It’s so lovely to finally have won it, especially given that this year is my last riding in pony workers; I’m out of class next year,” said Olivia, who works for Jayne Ross and her team and keeps Jerry stabled on site.

“It’s funny as I actually bought Jerry from Jayne when he was a four-year-old,” Olivia revealed. “I was working for Loraine Homer at the time, and Jayne had been in touch to say that she had a lovely but sharp horse who had a serious jump in him. I went to see him and the rest is history.”

Olivia maintains that Jerry, also third in the open lightweight working hunter class on the first day of Royal Windsor, is ‘Mr Perfect’, aside from his one quirk:

“He’s cold backed when I get on him at a show,” she said. “He’s a funny little horse; I have to re-back him when we get anywhere. It must look hilarious to anyone watching us in the carpark! However, when he gets into the ring he knows his job inside out and he’s very easy to jump.”

There were only two clears in the intermediate class:

“The course was plenty big enough – the oxers were square and up-to-height – and it rode nicely,” said Olivia.

Olivia has been working at Windsor with Team Ross, who have run 18 horses across the week.

“The girls at home are great and they’ve helped me get Jerry ready to come today,” added Olivia. “What a way to end the week.”

Reserve in the Royal Windsor working hunter pony championship was Elsie Lynch riding the reigning HOYS supreme pony, Noble Peppermint, who clinched the 133cm class.

You may also be interested in…

Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine throughout May ‘I’m honoured to have him’: firefighter’s 19-year-old wins his second Windsor crown ‘I hope this proves it is possible’: home-bred, home-shown Highland stallion is M&M supreme at Windsor for NHS worker ‘Terrifying – I tried not to hear how high it was’: puissance first-timer is thrilled to jump 7ft wall ‘This is what dreams are made of’: Connemara continues exceptional run at Royal Windsor A broken ankle, then a fractured tooth – comeback queens land a Royal Windsor double

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.