‘He feels like you’re sitting on air’: Arab’s winning Royal Windsor debut





For the second year in a row, breed specialist Jade Hateley rode a pure-bred Arab to finish at the head of a super-strong Royal Windsor pure-bred Arab championship.

Jade’s ride this year was her family’s 11-year-old mannerly gelding Cipriana.

Just 12 months earlier, Jade had piloted her Cbeebies Vol XXII, also an 11-year-old at the time, to the same title.

Cipriana and Cbeebies are half brothers, both being out of FS Cinderella. Cipriana is by Mascot Des Alpes.

“We’ve had him since he was a five-year-old,” said Jade, who rode Cipriana to be reserve champion at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) on his first appearance there last year. “This is the first time he’s been to Windsor, too. He had a couple of novice seasons under-saddle before we stepped him up to opens in 2022. To our amazement, he won every HOYS qualifier he went in and then finished his season with the HOYS result.”

HOYS was the last time Cipriana was shown, meaning Royal Windsor Horse Show was his first outing of the 2023 term.

“He feels like you’re sitting on air,” enthused Jade, who works full-time for an equine pharmaceutical company.

The Hateley’s breed Arabs under the Round Oak prefix.

“Horses are what I do after work,” Jade added.

Reserve for the Royal Windsor pure-bred Arab title was Sian Warman riding Daniel and Anne Botwright and Bevan’s Waliandro, who had secured second place in the stallion and gelding class.

