



A 21-year-old rider and a riding horse making only his second public appearance in a side-saddle clinched the BSHA Royal Windsor ladies’ show horse accolade at the 2023 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Heather Rothwell’s Furstenball 11-year-old Happy Valentines (Harley) and recently-graduated English student Phoebe Price were the picture of elegance en route to securing the top position.

Both Phoebe and Harley are experienced Royal Windsor campaigners; in 2022, they each returned home with a red rosette, Harley after winning the amateur riding horses under his owner Heather, and Phoebe after netting the amateur hack honours with her own Kellythorpes Provocateur.

“This is only Harley’s second side-saddle class so I couldn’t be more pleased with this result,” said Phoebe, who has Harley on loan from Heather for the coming term. “He’s very new to the class and I’ve only been riding him for about two months.”

The new combination are already Royal International bound in the open riding horses after winning and standing section champion on their debut together.

“We’re so shocked at how quickly he’s taken to the side-saddle,” added Phoebe, who only began riding sideways herself last season. “I love these classes; they’re challenging but so rewarding.

“Harley sits up and takes you in the ring. He’s a goer and he always wants to please.”

You may also be interested in…

Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine throughout May ‘He really loves his jumping’: cob with a pop is top working show horse at Royal Windsor ‘I hope this proves it is possible’: home-bred, home-shown Highland stallion is M&M supreme at Windsor for NHS worker ‘He’s been the most unbelievable horse’: lovable ‘cheeky monkey’ lifts Windsor ladies’ title ‘Not a bad result for my little market pony’: rags to riches mare triumphs at Windsor

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.