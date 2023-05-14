



Ben Maher and his Tokyo individual Olympic gold medallist Explosion W made a triumphant return at Royal Windsor, finishing a very close runner up in the CSI5* Rolex grand prix.

The comeback kings were at only their second show in nine months, after Ben severely injured his shoulder in a fall in February while jumping in Florida.

The phenomenal 14-year-old gelding has also had a lay off since July last year, after Ben felt he “wasn’t physically what he can be” while jumping in Aachen.

The pair finished second to Martin Fuchs and Conner Jei, who snatched victory by just 0.4sec.

“Explosion jumped incredibly, we’d done two small classes last week before coming here and he showed his experience to wait and then go into a grand prix like that. I’m very proud of my team for their work bringing him back,” Ben said.

Ben was initially told he would face six months out of the saddle but was able to return to the ring in three.

“I didn’t know how I was going to hold up, the last few weeks there’s been a lot of pain to get back here,” he said. “Everything has gone well and I am happy and thankful to my owners for being patient. Hopefully we can build on this and keep going.”

Ben received back up from a very useful work rider during his lay off — 1996 Olympic champion Ulrich Kirchhoff.

“Big thanks to him for keeping my horses jumping every week,” he said. “I had to sit on the couch at the side of the arena watching my horses going round and round in Florida.

“He was smiling the whole time telling me how lucky I am!”

