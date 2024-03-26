More tea? Showjumpers take on scones and sandwiches in Windsor bake-off





Showjumpers Jack Whitaker and Joe Stockdale weighed up the relative merits of flour and baking powder as they had a bash at creating an English afternoon tea.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show ambassadors took on the bake-off challenge with the event’s appointed caterers, Mosimann’s, at the Mosimann’s Club in Belgravia, London.

The pair, guided by Mark Mosimann, sported chef’s whites as they attempted to create scones and sandwiches. Mark said the pair were “definitely better than me on a horse!”

After some debate over certain ingredients, the pair produced a tea platter, which was taste-tested by Mark. He ruled that James’s sandwiches had the edge, but Joe’s scones pulled it back to a draw.

Francesca Hull, of Made in Chelsea, hosted the challenge.

She said: “I have been attending Royal Windsor Horse Show since I was a child, and so to be involved with the bake-off challenge was such a fun experience.

“It was great to watch Jack and Joe try out their baking skills in the wonderful Mosimann’s kitchen, under the watchful eye of Mark. I am very much looking forward to attending the show in May and tasting the wonderful afternoon tea while watching all of the incredible action.”

Joe said Windsor is a special event, to which he has been going for years.

“It’s top-class jumping – the best riders in the world are competing there and there’s a big Rolex Grand Prix on the Sunday, so it’s great competition. It’s also a show where my friends and family come to watch, which is always amazing too.

“It’s been great to experience another element of the show today and I hope I’ll be able to try some of the delicious Mosimann’s food when I get there!”

