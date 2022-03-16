When it comes to making a birthday cake for a horse-mad friend or relation, a two-tier Victoria sponge isn’t going to cut it. It’s time to channel your inner-Mary Berry and take a look at these horse cake ideas…

1. To read or to eat? Joanne Shaw’s 30th birthday cake looks good enough for the shelves of a newsagents…

2. “This is a cake that I made for my daughter Mia of her pony Ringo” – Laura Wilson

3. “This is the dressage-themed cake I had for my 21st birthday!” — Lucy Smith

4. Tori Hughes’ equestrian creation

5. “This cake was made by my good friend Jen Graves — I had only recently been bucked off my saint of a 14.2hh pony Alfie after I bravely decided to have a gallop! Excitement got the better of him and he got the better of me!” — Lynne Parker

6. “This one was made by a friend of mine for my daughter’s birthday” —Tracy O’Hara

7. “This is my daughter’s 18th birthday hunting cake, designed to look like her and her Fell” — Lynn Johnson

8. “This is my 27th birthday cake with my coloured show cob on the top. It was from my now husband — a dual purpose message!” —Helen Rogers

9. “Here’s just one of the fab horsey cakes my daughter has had over the years” — Lou Baker

10. “This is George reading his Racing Post while his horse JC sleeps behind him and me looking for shoes while my diva of a horse watches while wearing his crown! An amazing birthday cake made by my friend Emma Buffoni” — Kerrie Aschettino

11. “This was for my daughter-in-law — a busy Pony Club, multi-tasking mum!” — Jane Crompton

12. What a horse cake idea this is! Emily Eastwood’s edible stable yard

13. “This is the Thelwell cake made for my 18th birthday by my mum” — Emma Daglish

14. Hayley Yeo’s flower-clad yard cake

15. “I had an amazing cake for my 18th birthday, featuring my two horses Woosnam and Albus” — Gabrielle Chafer

16. Cathy Moore’s Grand National cake

17. “My friend made this for my daughter’s seventh birthday. It is her and her beloved pony Mr Biscuit” — Carol Taylor

18. “We had a horsey birthday party at the weekend (more for the adults than the horses of course!) It wouldn’t have been complete without a cake” — Ally Dean

19. “This pony cake was for a 30th birthday, depicting Percy Puddle, a Shetland who was rescued from Ireland last year. He regularly disappears from his paddock and magically appears in our front garden!” — Ellis Simister, who commissioned the cake to be created by Emily McGregor from Happy Hill Cakes for her sister

