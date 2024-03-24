Which famous horse (or rider) do you share a birthday with?





Most people know a celebrity or two with whom they share a birthday, but do you know which equine superstars or famous racehorses were born on the same day as you, too? Well, now is your chance to find out if you’re one of the lucky ones. Could it be Desert Orchid, Valegro, or even Milton?

Of course, not everyone is fortunate enough to share a birthday with a horsey legend — especially those of you born outside the traditional equine breeding season — so we’ve thrown a few top riders in there too.

Have a look and find out which famous horses (or riders) you share a birthday with (just in case someone asks…)

January

2nd: riders — Anky van Grunsven, William Fox-Pitt

13th: rider — Ros Canter

14th: SHUTTERFLY, Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum’s great showjumping partner

18th: rider — Peter Charles

19th: rider — Astier Nicolas

20th: KEW GARDENS, St Leger-winning racehorse

25th: HEDGEHUNTER, Grand National winner for Ruby Walsh

26th: RUTHERGLEN, Andrew Hoy’s 2012 Olympic ride and four-star campaigner. Rider — Robert Whitaker

28th: BEST MATE, three-time winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup

30th: rider — Ben Maher

February

1st: rider — Spencer Wilton

2nd: LAMMTARRA, Derby-winning racehorse

4th: rider — Jeanette Brakewell

8th: GENEROUS, Derby-winning racehorse. Rider — Andrew Hoy

10th: rider — William Funnell

11th: FRANKEL, unbeaten superstar racehorse; BLUE LOYD 12, Cian O’Connor’s Olympic bronze medallist

14th: AUTHORIZED, Derby-winning racehorse

16th: MILTON, John Whitaker’s legendary grey partner

22nd: MOTIVATOR, Derby-winning racehorse. Rider — Ian Stark

23rd: CONEYGREE, Gold Cup winning racehorse

24th: ONE FOR ARTHUR, Lucinda Russell-trained Grand National winner

March

1st: HICKSTEAD, Eric Lamaze’s Olympic champion; NASHWAN, Derby-winning racehorse. Rider — Mark Todd

3rd: SHERGAR, Derby-winning racehorse who was kidnapped; CLOONEY 51, Martin Fuchs’s European gold medallist; OUIJA BOARD, seven-time Group 1-winning racehorse

8th: ROCK OF GIBRALTAR, world record-breaking racehorse

10th: LA BIOSTHETIQUE-SAM FBW, Michael Jung’s double Olympic champion; AURORAS ENCORE, Sue Smith-trained Grand National winner; DR DEVIOUS, Derby-winning racehorse

11th: ORNELLAIA, John Whitaker’s 2016 Olympic ride

12th: ENABLE, global winning racehorse for Frankie Dettori; DIVA II, Ben Maher’s Olympia grand prix winner

14th: TIGER ROLL, dual Grand National winner

17th: H&M ALL IN, Peder Fredricson’s European champion; RULER OF THE WORLD, Derby-winning racehorse. Rider — Michael Whitaker.

18th: INGLIS DREVER, three-time winner of the World Hurdle at Cheltenham; HELLO M’LADY, Scott Brash’s bronze medal-winning European championship ride

19th: KAUTO STAR, multi-winning racehorse and five-time winner of the King George VI Chase

20th: ANNIE POWER, Willie Mullins-trained Champion hurdler

22nd: SUPER NOVA II, Spencer Wilton’s championship contender

25th: REDESIGNED, Pippa Funnell’s WEG and Badminton ride

29th: THISTLECRACK, Colin Tizzard-trained King George VI winner

30th: GALILEO, Derby-winning racehorse and top sire

April

1st: PRIMMORE’S PRIDE, Pippa Funnell’s Badminton winner; ZENYATTA, USA racehorse who won 19 consecutive races. Rider — Ingrid Klimke

2nd: CLAN DES OBEAUX, dual King George VI winning racehorse

4th: MISTRAL HOJRIS, Laura Bechtolsheimer’s Olympic team gold and individual bronze medallist

5th: NIP TUCK, Carl Hester’s 2016 Olympic ride; HARDY EUSTACE, Dessie Hughes-trained dual champion hurdle-winning racehorse; HURRICANE FLY, Irish Willie Mullins-trained multi-winning hurdler.

6th: SILVER BIRCH, Grand National winner; SEA THE STARS, Derby-winning racehorse; LIEBLING II, championship ride for Carl Hester

7th: TALOUBET Z, Christian Ahlmann’s World Cup-winning stallion

9th: CRACKSMAN, one of the world’s top racehorses, ridden by Frankie Dettori

10th: KICKING KING, Cheltenham Gold Cup-winner for jockey Barry Geraghty

11th: DESERT ORCHID, one of the greatest chasers of all time

12th: EXPLOSION W, Ben Maher’s multi-grand prix-winning gelding

14th: MASTER MINDED, dual winner of the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham for trainer Paul Nicholls; SILVINIACO CONTI, dual King George VI Chase-winning racehorse. Rider — Billy Twomey.

16th: BIG BUCK’S Paul Nicholls-trained racehorse who won four consecutive World Hurdles at Cheltenham

17th: DENMAN, Cheltenham Gold Cup-winner; AMAI, Michael Whitaker’s top grand prix horse. Rider — Eric Lamaze.

19th: rider — Marcus Ehning

22nd: CHILLI MORNING, William Fox-Pitt’s Badminton winner

23rd: UTHOPIA, Carl Hester’s Olympic team gold medallist; SPRINTER SACRE, multi-winning Nicky Henderson-trained racehorse.

24th: CORTES C, Beezie Madden’s dual King George V Gold Cup winner

25th: ALLSTAR B, Ros Canter’s world champion; NEPTUNE COLLONGES, John Hales-owned Grand National winner.

26th: BILLY CONGO, William Funnell’s European gold medallist; SEE MORE BUSINESS, Cheltenham Gold Cup winning racehorse.

27th: BALLABRIGGS, Donald McCain-trained Grand National winner

28th: URSULA XII, Scott Brash’s grand prix-winning mare; HH AZUR, McLain Ward’s World Cup-winning mare

29th: MON MOME, Grand National winner for trainer Venetia Williams

30th: CUE CARD, Colin Tizzard-trained Cheltenham Festival winner

May

1st: MR CHUNKY, Padraig McCarthy’s world championship silver medallist; QUARRYCREST ECHO, Piggy French’s WEG team gold medal-winning partner; PAULANK BROCKAGH, Sam Griffiths’s Badminton winner; VASSILY DE LASSOS, Andrew Hoy’s 2018 WEG contender

2nd: COOL MOUNTAIN, William Fox-Pitt’s Rolex Kentucky winner; FAUGHEEN, Willie Mullins-trained champion hurdler and outstanding chaser; GLENAVADRA BRILLIANT, William Whitaker’s Hickstead Derby winner

3rd: RED RUM, three-time winner of the Grand National

4th: BILLY BUCKINGHAM, William Funnell’s Hickstead Derby winner; NATIVE RIVER, Colin Tizzard-trained Gold Cup winner; BILLY THE BIZ, Pippa Funnell’s Rio Olympic mount.

5th: CORNADO NRW, Marcus Ehning’s top stallion. Rider — Leslie Law.

6th: SALINERO, Anky Van Grunsven’s individual gold medallist; ALTIOR, Nicky Henderson-trained chasing star.

7th: ROLETTE, Ben Maher’s 2008 Olympic contender

8th: NZB CAMPINO, Mark Todd five-star contender and Olympic team bronze medallist

10th: MOSCOW FLYER, Barry Geraghty’s dual champion chaser; WINNING GOOD, grand prix ride for Ben Maher and Emily Moffitt. Rider — Blyth Tait.

11th: PAISLEY PARK, Emma Lavelle-trained Cheltenham star; CEDRIC, Laura Kraut’s Olympic gold medal-winning partner; COMPLY OR DIE, Grand National-winner

12th: BUVEUR D’AIR, Nicky Henderson-trained two-time winner of the Champion Hurdle

13th: HELLO SANCTOS, Scott Brash’s Grand Slam-winning ride and Olympic gold medallist

14th: VIKING, Michael Whitaker’s European gold medallist; MASTER OATS, Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning racehorse

15th: CARLO 273, Nick Skelton’s European bronze medal-winning ride; GOOD LUCK, Cian O’Connor’s dual-European medal winner

16th: LEONIDAS II, Mark Todd’s Olympic, Badminton and Burghley contender; SKIP TWO RAMIRO, Guy Williams’s Hickstead Derby winner

17th: MOUNT ST JOHN FREESTYLE, Charlotte Dujardin’s latest superstar; HAWTINS DELICATO, Carl Hester’s championship ride

20th: KIMBA FLAMENCO, Billy Twomey’s Liverpool grand prix winner

21st: AL BOUM PHOTO, reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup winner

22nd: CATWALK IV, Robert Whitaker’s World Cup and grand prix winner

23rd: TOTILAS, world record breaking ride for Edward Gal and later Matthias Rath; ISTABRAQ, three-time winner of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

24th: NINJA LA SILLA, European gold medallist for Rolf-Goran Bengtsson

26th: Satchmo 78, Isabell Werth’s multi-medal winning championship ride

27th: rider — Sam Griffiths.

29th: PARZIVAL, who won medals galore for Adelinde Cornelissen

30th: BILLY THE RED, Tina Cook’s WEG partner

31st: LIZZIEMARY, Billy Twomey’s King George V Gold Cup winner

June

1st: BIG STAR, Nick Skelton’s double Olympic champion; TRIPPLE X III, Ben Maher’s 2012 team gold medallist

2nd: DESPERADOS FRH, Olympic gold medallist for Kristina Broring-Sprehe; SEACOOKIE TSF, William Fox-Pitt’s four-star winner

3rd: rider — Matt Ryan.

6th: GLOCK’S LONDON, Gerco Schroder’s 2012 Olympic silver medallist; DON’T PUSH IT, Grand National Winner for AP McCoy

8th: rider — Mary King

10th: rider — Steve Guerdat

13th: VINDICAT W, part of the London 2012 gold medal winning team under Peter Charles; TIC TAC, Ben Maher’s 2016 Olympic mount; CASSIONATO, Michael Whitaker’s 2016 Olympic mount; ADVENTURE DE KANNAN, Trevor Breen’s Hickstead Derby winner.

14th: VANIR KAMIRA, Piggy French’s Badminton winner

16th: ARGENTO, top horse for John Whitaker: MR CRUISE CONTROL, Andrew Nicholson’s four-star winner

17th: ROBIN HOOD W, Ben Maher’s championship horse

20th: MIGHT BITE, King George VI-winning racehorse

21st: SIRE DE GRUGY, Cheltenham Festival-winning racehorse

22nd: AUTHENTIC, Beezie Madden’s double Olympic medal-winning ride

25th: CELLA, Ben Maher’s grand prix winning mare

26th: HEARTS DESTINY, Holly Smith’s European team bronze medallist

29th: rider — Carl Hester

July

5th: VALEGRO, Charlotte Dujardin’s record-breaking superstar

13th: riders — Martin Fuchs and Charlotte Dujardin

15th: rider — Harry Charles

20th: HEARTON DU BOIS HALLEUX, Hickstead Derby winner for Mikey Pender

21st: rider — Isabell Werth

24th: NINO DES BUISSONNETS, Steve Guerdat’s 2012 Olympic gold medallist

26th: rider — William Whitaker

31st: rider — Michael Jung

August

1st: rider — Andrew Nicholson

3rd: GOLVERS HILL, Nigel Coupe’s Hickstead Derby winner

5th: rider — John Whitaker

10th: rider — Kitty King

18th: BLACK CAVIAR, Australian winner of 15 Group One races

26th: rider — Ludger Beerbaum

31st: rider — Tina Cook

September

14th: WINX, Australian wonder mare racehorse

17th: GOLDEN HAWK, Shane Breen’s grand prix-winning stallion

October

7th: rider — Pippa Funnell

11th: rider — Sharon Hunt

30th: CHARISMA, Mark Todd’s Olympic gold medal-winning superstar

November

2nd: CLIFTON PROMISE, Jock Paget’s Badminton winner

12th: rider — Cian O’Connor

14th: rider — Laura Kraut

23rd: rider — Scott Brash

December

26th: rider — Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum

30th: rider — Nick Skelton

You might also be interested in:

50 ways to live your best horsey life We thought we’d help steer you along the path to equestrian fulfilment with these 50 steps to living your best

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.