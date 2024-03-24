Which famous horse (or rider) do you share a birthday with?

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Most people know a celebrity or two with whom they share a birthday, but do you know which equine superstars or famous racehorses were born on the same day as you, too? Well, now is your chance to find out if you’re one of the lucky ones. Could it be Desert Orchid, Valegro, or even Milton?

    Of course, not everyone is fortunate enough to share a birthday with a horsey legend — especially those of you born outside the traditional equine breeding season — so we’ve thrown a few top riders in there too.

    Have a look and find out which famous horses (or riders) you share a birthday with (just in case someone asks…)

    January

    2nd: riders — Anky van Grunsven, William Fox-Pitt
    13th: rider — Ros Canter
    14th: SHUTTERFLY, Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum’s great showjumping partner
    18th: rider — Peter Charles
    19th: rider — Astier Nicolas
    20th: KEW GARDENS, St Leger-winning racehorse
    25th: HEDGEHUNTER, Grand National winner for Ruby Walsh
    26th: RUTHERGLEN, Andrew Hoy’s 2012 Olympic ride and four-star campaigner. Rider — Robert Whitaker
    28th: BEST MATE, three-time winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup
    30th: rider — Ben Maher

    February

    1st: rider — Spencer Wilton
    2nd: LAMMTARRA, Derby-winning racehorse
    4th: rider — Jeanette Brakewell
    8th: GENEROUS, Derby-winning racehorse. Rider — Andrew Hoy
    10th: rider — William Funnell
    11th: FRANKEL, unbeaten superstar racehorse; BLUE LOYD 12, Cian O’Connor’s Olympic bronze medallist
    14th: AUTHORIZED, Derby-winning racehorse
    16th: MILTON, John Whitaker’s legendary grey partner
    22nd: MOTIVATOR, Derby-winning racehorse. Rider — Ian Stark
    23rd: CONEYGREE, Gold Cup winning racehorse
    24th: ONE FOR ARTHUR, Lucinda Russell-trained Grand National winner

    March

    1st: HICKSTEAD, Eric Lamaze’s Olympic champion; NASHWAN, Derby-winning racehorse. Rider — Mark Todd
    3rd: SHERGAR, Derby-winning racehorse who was kidnapped; CLOONEY 51, Martin Fuchs’s European gold medallist; OUIJA BOARD, seven-time Group 1-winning racehorse
    8th: ROCK OF GIBRALTAR, world record-breaking racehorse
    10th: LA BIOSTHETIQUE-SAM FBW, Michael Jung’s double Olympic champion; AURORAS ENCORE, Sue Smith-trained Grand National winner; DR DEVIOUS, Derby-winning racehorse
    11th: ORNELLAIA, John Whitaker’s 2016 Olympic ride
    12th: ENABLE, global winning racehorse for Frankie Dettori; DIVA II, Ben Maher’s Olympia grand prix winner
    14th: TIGER ROLL, dual Grand National winner
    17th: H&M ALL IN, Peder Fredricson’s European champion; RULER OF THE WORLD, Derby-winning racehorse. Rider — Michael Whitaker.
    18th: INGLIS DREVER, three-time winner of the World Hurdle at Cheltenham; HELLO M’LADY, Scott Brash’s bronze medal-winning European championship ride
    19th: KAUTO STAR, multi-winning racehorse and five-time winner of the King George VI Chase
    20th: ANNIE POWER, Willie Mullins-trained Champion hurdler
    22nd: SUPER NOVA II, Spencer Wilton’s championship contender
    25th: REDESIGNED, Pippa Funnell’s WEG and Badminton ride
    29th: THISTLECRACK, Colin Tizzard-trained King George VI winner
    30th: GALILEO, Derby-winning racehorse and top sire

    April

    1st: PRIMMORE’S PRIDE, Pippa Funnell’s Badminton winner; ZENYATTA, USA racehorse who won 19 consecutive races. Rider — Ingrid Klimke
    2nd: CLAN DES OBEAUX, dual King George VI winning racehorse
    4th: MISTRAL HOJRIS, Laura Bechtolsheimer’s Olympic team gold and individual bronze medallist
    5th: NIP TUCK, Carl Hester’s 2016 Olympic ride; HARDY EUSTACE, Dessie Hughes-trained dual champion hurdle-winning racehorse; HURRICANE FLY, Irish Willie Mullins-trained multi-winning hurdler.
    6th: SILVER BIRCH, Grand National winner; SEA THE STARS, Derby-winning racehorse; LIEBLING II, championship ride for Carl Hester
    7th: TALOUBET Z, Christian Ahlmann’s World Cup-winning stallion
    9th: CRACKSMAN, one of the world’s top racehorses, ridden by Frankie Dettori
    10th: KICKING KING, Cheltenham Gold Cup-winner for jockey Barry Geraghty
    11th: DESERT ORCHID, one of the greatest chasers of all time
    12th: EXPLOSION W, Ben Maher’s multi-grand prix-winning gelding
    14th: MASTER MINDED, dual winner of the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham for trainer Paul Nicholls; SILVINIACO CONTI, dual King George VI Chase-winning racehorse. Rider — Billy Twomey.
    16th: BIG BUCK’S Paul Nicholls-trained racehorse who won four consecutive World Hurdles at Cheltenham
    17th: DENMAN, Cheltenham Gold Cup-winner; AMAI, Michael Whitaker’s top grand prix horse. Rider — Eric Lamaze.
    19th: rider — Marcus Ehning
    22nd: CHILLI MORNING, William Fox-Pitt’s Badminton winner
    23rd: UTHOPIA, Carl Hester’s Olympic team gold medallist; SPRINTER SACRE, multi-winning Nicky Henderson-trained racehorse.
    24th: CORTES C, Beezie Madden’s dual King George V Gold Cup winner
    25th: ALLSTAR B, Ros Canter’s world champion; NEPTUNE COLLONGES, John Hales-owned Grand National winner.
    26th: BILLY CONGO, William Funnell’s European gold medallist; SEE MORE BUSINESS, Cheltenham Gold Cup winning racehorse.
    27th: BALLABRIGGS, Donald McCain-trained Grand National winner
    28th: URSULA XII, Scott Brash’s grand prix-winning mare; HH AZUR, McLain Ward’s World Cup-winning mare
    29th: MON MOME, Grand National winner for trainer Venetia Williams
    30th: CUE CARD, Colin Tizzard-trained Cheltenham Festival winner

    May

    1st: MR CHUNKY, Padraig McCarthy’s world championship silver medallist; QUARRYCREST ECHO, Piggy French’s WEG team gold medal-winning partner; PAULANK BROCKAGH, Sam Griffiths’s Badminton winner; VASSILY DE LASSOS, Andrew Hoy’s 2018 WEG contender
    2nd: COOL MOUNTAIN, William Fox-Pitt’s Rolex Kentucky winner; FAUGHEEN, Willie Mullins-trained champion hurdler and outstanding chaser; GLENAVADRA BRILLIANT, William Whitaker’s Hickstead Derby winner
    3rd: RED RUM, three-time winner of the Grand National
    4th: BILLY BUCKINGHAM, William Funnell’s Hickstead Derby winner; NATIVE RIVER, Colin Tizzard-trained Gold Cup winner; BILLY THE BIZ, Pippa Funnell’s Rio Olympic mount.
    5th: CORNADO NRW, Marcus Ehning’s top stallion. Rider — Leslie Law.
    6th: SALINERO, Anky Van Grunsven’s individual gold medallist; ALTIOR, Nicky Henderson-trained chasing star.
    7th: ROLETTE, Ben Maher’s 2008 Olympic contender
    8th: NZB CAMPINO, Mark Todd five-star contender and Olympic team bronze medallist
    10th: MOSCOW FLYER, Barry Geraghty’s dual champion chaser; WINNING GOOD, grand prix ride for Ben Maher and Emily Moffitt. Rider — Blyth Tait.
    11th: PAISLEY PARK, Emma Lavelle-trained Cheltenham star; CEDRIC, Laura Kraut’s Olympic gold medal-winning partner; COMPLY OR DIE, Grand National-winner
    12th: BUVEUR D’AIR, Nicky Henderson-trained two-time winner of the Champion Hurdle
    13th: HELLO SANCTOS, Scott Brash’s Grand Slam-winning ride and Olympic gold medallist
    14th: VIKING, Michael Whitaker’s European gold medallist; MASTER OATS, Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning racehorse
    15th: CARLO 273, Nick Skelton’s European bronze medal-winning ride; GOOD LUCK, Cian O’Connor’s dual-European medal winner
    16th: LEONIDAS II, Mark Todd’s Olympic, Badminton and Burghley contender; SKIP TWO RAMIRO, Guy Williams’s Hickstead Derby winner
    17th: MOUNT ST JOHN FREESTYLE, Charlotte Dujardin’s latest superstar; HAWTINS DELICATO, Carl Hester’s championship ride
    20th: KIMBA FLAMENCO, Billy Twomey’s Liverpool grand prix winner
    21st: AL BOUM PHOTO, reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup winner
    22nd: CATWALK IV, Robert Whitaker’s World Cup and grand prix winner
    23rd: TOTILAS, world record breaking ride for Edward Gal and later Matthias Rath; ISTABRAQ, three-time winner of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.
    24th: NINJA LA SILLA, European gold medallist for Rolf-Goran Bengtsson
    26th: Satchmo 78, Isabell Werth’s multi-medal winning championship ride
    27th: rider — Sam Griffiths.
    29th: PARZIVAL, who won medals galore for Adelinde Cornelissen
    30th: BILLY THE RED, Tina Cook’s WEG partner
    31st: LIZZIEMARY, Billy Twomey’s King George V Gold Cup winner

    June

    1st: BIG STAR, Nick Skelton’s double Olympic champion; TRIPPLE X III, Ben Maher’s 2012 team gold medallist
    2nd: DESPERADOS FRH, Olympic gold medallist for Kristina Broring-Sprehe; SEACOOKIE TSF, William Fox-Pitt’s four-star winner
    3rd: rider — Matt Ryan.
    6th: GLOCK’S LONDON, Gerco Schroder’s 2012 Olympic silver medallist; DON’T PUSH IT, Grand National Winner for AP McCoy
    8th: rider — Mary King
    10th: rider — Steve Guerdat
    13th: VINDICAT W, part of the London 2012 gold medal winning team under Peter Charles; TIC TAC, Ben Maher’s 2016 Olympic mount; CASSIONATO, Michael Whitaker’s 2016 Olympic mount; ADVENTURE DE KANNAN, Trevor Breen’s Hickstead Derby winner.
    14th: VANIR KAMIRA, Piggy French’s Badminton winner
    16th: ARGENTO, top horse for John Whitaker: MR CRUISE CONTROL, Andrew Nicholson’s four-star winner
    17th: ROBIN HOOD W, Ben Maher’s championship horse
    20th: MIGHT BITE, King George VI-winning racehorse
    21st: SIRE DE GRUGY, Cheltenham Festival-winning racehorse
    22nd: AUTHENTIC, Beezie Madden’s double Olympic medal-winning ride
    25th: CELLA, Ben Maher’s grand prix winning mare
    26th: HEARTS DESTINY, Holly Smith’s European team bronze medallist
    29th: rider — Carl Hester

    July

    5th: VALEGRO, Charlotte Dujardin’s record-breaking superstar
    13th: riders — Martin Fuchs and Charlotte Dujardin
    15th: rider — Harry Charles
    20th: HEARTON DU BOIS HALLEUX, Hickstead Derby winner for Mikey Pender
    21st: rider — Isabell Werth
    24th: NINO DES BUISSONNETS, Steve Guerdat’s 2012 Olympic gold medallist
    26th: rider — William Whitaker
    31st: rider — Michael Jung

    August

    1st: rider — Andrew Nicholson
    3rd: GOLVERS HILL, Nigel Coupe’s Hickstead Derby winner
    5th: rider — John Whitaker
    10th: rider — Kitty King
    18th: BLACK CAVIAR, Australian winner of 15 Group One races
    26th: rider — Ludger Beerbaum
    31st: rider — Tina Cook

    September

    14th: WINX, Australian wonder mare racehorse
    17th: GOLDEN HAWK, Shane Breen’s grand prix-winning stallion

    October

    7th: rider — Pippa Funnell
    11th: rider — Sharon Hunt
    30th: CHARISMA, Mark Todd’s Olympic gold medal-winning superstar

    November

    2nd: CLIFTON PROMISE, Jock Paget’s Badminton winner
    12th: rider — Cian O’Connor
    14th: rider — Laura Kraut
    23rd: rider — Scott Brash

    December

    26th: rider — Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum
    30th: rider — Nick Skelton

    H&H showjumping editor
    Jennifer is passionate at showjumping and her role as H&H’s showjumping editor has taken her around the world reporting from shows and interviewing riders, connections and those involved behind the scenes. Since joining H&H from BBC Sport in 2005, she has written on every subject across the equestrian sphere — from turnout rugs to stable management — and has interviewed gold medallists, world champions and winners galore. She also has first-hand experience of working in the equestrian industry as a riding instructor and yard manager.
