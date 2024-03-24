Which famous horse (or rider) do you share a birthday with?

Most people know a celebrity or two with whom they share a birthday, but do you know which equine superstars or famous racehorses were born on the same day as you, too? Well, now is your chance to find out if you’re one of the lucky ones. Could it be Desert Orchid, Valegro, or even Milton?
Of course, not everyone is fortunate enough to share a birthday with a horsey legend — especially those of you born outside the traditional equine breeding season — so we’ve thrown a few top riders in there too.
Have a look and find out which famous horses (or riders) you share a birthday with (just in case someone asks…)
January
2nd: riders — Anky van Grunsven, William Fox-Pitt
13th: rider — Ros Canter
14th: SHUTTERFLY, Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum’s great showjumping partner
18th: rider — Peter Charles
19th: rider — Astier Nicolas
20th: KEW GARDENS, St Leger-winning racehorse
25th: HEDGEHUNTER, Grand National winner for Ruby Walsh
26th: RUTHERGLEN, Andrew Hoy’s 2012 Olympic ride and four-star campaigner. Rider — Robert Whitaker
28th: BEST MATE, three-time winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup
30th: rider — Ben Maher
February
1st: rider — Spencer Wilton
2nd: LAMMTARRA, Derby-winning racehorse
4th: rider — Jeanette Brakewell
8th: GENEROUS, Derby-winning racehorse. Rider — Andrew Hoy
10th: rider — William Funnell
11th: FRANKEL, unbeaten superstar racehorse; BLUE LOYD 12, Cian O’Connor’s Olympic bronze medallist
14th: AUTHORIZED, Derby-winning racehorse
16th: MILTON, John Whitaker’s legendary grey partner
22nd: MOTIVATOR, Derby-winning racehorse. Rider — Ian Stark
23rd: CONEYGREE, Gold Cup winning racehorse
24th: ONE FOR ARTHUR, Lucinda Russell-trained Grand National winner
March
1st: HICKSTEAD, Eric Lamaze’s Olympic champion; NASHWAN, Derby-winning racehorse. Rider — Mark Todd
3rd: SHERGAR, Derby-winning racehorse who was kidnapped; CLOONEY 51, Martin Fuchs’s European gold medallist; OUIJA BOARD, seven-time Group 1-winning racehorse
8th: ROCK OF GIBRALTAR, world record-breaking racehorse
10th: LA BIOSTHETIQUE-SAM FBW, Michael Jung’s double Olympic champion; AURORAS ENCORE, Sue Smith-trained Grand National winner; DR DEVIOUS, Derby-winning racehorse
11th: ORNELLAIA, John Whitaker’s 2016 Olympic ride
12th: ENABLE, global winning racehorse for Frankie Dettori; DIVA II, Ben Maher’s Olympia grand prix winner
14th: TIGER ROLL, dual Grand National winner
17th: H&M ALL IN, Peder Fredricson’s European champion; RULER OF THE WORLD, Derby-winning racehorse. Rider — Michael Whitaker.
18th: INGLIS DREVER, three-time winner of the World Hurdle at Cheltenham; HELLO M’LADY, Scott Brash’s bronze medal-winning European championship ride
19th: KAUTO STAR, multi-winning racehorse and five-time winner of the King George VI Chase
20th: ANNIE POWER, Willie Mullins-trained Champion hurdler
22nd: SUPER NOVA II, Spencer Wilton’s championship contender
25th: REDESIGNED, Pippa Funnell’s WEG and Badminton ride
29th: THISTLECRACK, Colin Tizzard-trained King George VI winner
30th: GALILEO, Derby-winning racehorse and top sire
April
1st: PRIMMORE’S PRIDE, Pippa Funnell’s Badminton winner; ZENYATTA, USA racehorse who won 19 consecutive races. Rider — Ingrid Klimke
2nd: CLAN DES OBEAUX, dual King George VI winning racehorse
4th: MISTRAL HOJRIS, Laura Bechtolsheimer’s Olympic team gold and individual bronze medallist
5th: NIP TUCK, Carl Hester’s 2016 Olympic ride; HARDY EUSTACE, Dessie Hughes-trained dual champion hurdle-winning racehorse; HURRICANE FLY, Irish Willie Mullins-trained multi-winning hurdler.
6th: SILVER BIRCH, Grand National winner; SEA THE STARS, Derby-winning racehorse; LIEBLING II, championship ride for Carl Hester
7th: TALOUBET Z, Christian Ahlmann’s World Cup-winning stallion
9th: CRACKSMAN, one of the world’s top racehorses, ridden by Frankie Dettori
10th: KICKING KING, Cheltenham Gold Cup-winner for jockey Barry Geraghty
11th: DESERT ORCHID, one of the greatest chasers of all time
12th: EXPLOSION W, Ben Maher’s multi-grand prix-winning gelding
14th: MASTER MINDED, dual winner of the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham for trainer Paul Nicholls; SILVINIACO CONTI, dual King George VI Chase-winning racehorse. Rider — Billy Twomey.
16th: BIG BUCK’S Paul Nicholls-trained racehorse who won four consecutive World Hurdles at Cheltenham
17th: DENMAN, Cheltenham Gold Cup-winner; AMAI, Michael Whitaker’s top grand prix horse. Rider — Eric Lamaze.
19th: rider — Marcus Ehning
22nd: CHILLI MORNING, William Fox-Pitt’s Badminton winner
23rd: UTHOPIA, Carl Hester’s Olympic team gold medallist; SPRINTER SACRE, multi-winning Nicky Henderson-trained racehorse.
24th: CORTES C, Beezie Madden’s dual King George V Gold Cup winner
25th: ALLSTAR B, Ros Canter’s world champion; NEPTUNE COLLONGES, John Hales-owned Grand National winner.
26th: BILLY CONGO, William Funnell’s European gold medallist; SEE MORE BUSINESS, Cheltenham Gold Cup winning racehorse.
27th: BALLABRIGGS, Donald McCain-trained Grand National winner
28th: URSULA XII, Scott Brash’s grand prix-winning mare; HH AZUR, McLain Ward’s World Cup-winning mare
29th: MON MOME, Grand National winner for trainer Venetia Williams
30th: CUE CARD, Colin Tizzard-trained Cheltenham Festival winner
May
1st: MR CHUNKY, Padraig McCarthy’s world championship silver medallist; QUARRYCREST ECHO, Piggy French’s WEG team gold medal-winning partner; PAULANK BROCKAGH, Sam Griffiths’s Badminton winner; VASSILY DE LASSOS, Andrew Hoy’s 2018 WEG contender
2nd: COOL MOUNTAIN, William Fox-Pitt’s Rolex Kentucky winner; FAUGHEEN, Willie Mullins-trained champion hurdler and outstanding chaser; GLENAVADRA BRILLIANT, William Whitaker’s Hickstead Derby winner
3rd: RED RUM, three-time winner of the Grand National
4th: BILLY BUCKINGHAM, William Funnell’s Hickstead Derby winner; NATIVE RIVER, Colin Tizzard-trained Gold Cup winner; BILLY THE BIZ, Pippa Funnell’s Rio Olympic mount.
5th: CORNADO NRW, Marcus Ehning’s top stallion. Rider — Leslie Law.
6th: SALINERO, Anky Van Grunsven’s individual gold medallist; ALTIOR, Nicky Henderson-trained chasing star.
7th: ROLETTE, Ben Maher’s 2008 Olympic contender
8th: NZB CAMPINO, Mark Todd five-star contender and Olympic team bronze medallist
10th: MOSCOW FLYER, Barry Geraghty’s dual champion chaser; WINNING GOOD, grand prix ride for Ben Maher and Emily Moffitt. Rider — Blyth Tait.
11th: PAISLEY PARK, Emma Lavelle-trained Cheltenham star; CEDRIC, Laura Kraut’s Olympic gold medal-winning partner; COMPLY OR DIE, Grand National-winner
12th: BUVEUR D’AIR, Nicky Henderson-trained two-time winner of the Champion Hurdle
13th: HELLO SANCTOS, Scott Brash’s Grand Slam-winning ride and Olympic gold medallist
14th: VIKING, Michael Whitaker’s European gold medallist; MASTER OATS, Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning racehorse
15th: CARLO 273, Nick Skelton’s European bronze medal-winning ride; GOOD LUCK, Cian O’Connor’s dual-European medal winner
16th: LEONIDAS II, Mark Todd’s Olympic, Badminton and Burghley contender; SKIP TWO RAMIRO, Guy Williams’s Hickstead Derby winner
17th: MOUNT ST JOHN FREESTYLE, Charlotte Dujardin’s latest superstar; HAWTINS DELICATO, Carl Hester’s championship ride
20th: KIMBA FLAMENCO, Billy Twomey’s Liverpool grand prix winner
21st: AL BOUM PHOTO, reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup winner
22nd: CATWALK IV, Robert Whitaker’s World Cup and grand prix winner
23rd: TOTILAS, world record breaking ride for Edward Gal and later Matthias Rath; ISTABRAQ, three-time winner of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.
24th: NINJA LA SILLA, European gold medallist for Rolf-Goran Bengtsson
26th: Satchmo 78, Isabell Werth’s multi-medal winning championship ride
27th: rider — Sam Griffiths.
29th: PARZIVAL, who won medals galore for Adelinde Cornelissen
30th: BILLY THE RED, Tina Cook’s WEG partner
31st: LIZZIEMARY, Billy Twomey’s King George V Gold Cup winner
June
1st: BIG STAR, Nick Skelton’s double Olympic champion; TRIPPLE X III, Ben Maher’s 2012 team gold medallist
2nd: DESPERADOS FRH, Olympic gold medallist for Kristina Broring-Sprehe; SEACOOKIE TSF, William Fox-Pitt’s four-star winner
3rd: rider — Matt Ryan.
6th: GLOCK’S LONDON, Gerco Schroder’s 2012 Olympic silver medallist; DON’T PUSH IT, Grand National Winner for AP McCoy
8th: rider — Mary King
10th: rider — Steve Guerdat
13th: VINDICAT W, part of the London 2012 gold medal winning team under Peter Charles; TIC TAC, Ben Maher’s 2016 Olympic mount; CASSIONATO, Michael Whitaker’s 2016 Olympic mount; ADVENTURE DE KANNAN, Trevor Breen’s Hickstead Derby winner.
14th: VANIR KAMIRA, Piggy French’s Badminton winner
16th: ARGENTO, top horse for John Whitaker: MR CRUISE CONTROL, Andrew Nicholson’s four-star winner
17th: ROBIN HOOD W, Ben Maher’s championship horse
20th: MIGHT BITE, King George VI-winning racehorse
21st: SIRE DE GRUGY, Cheltenham Festival-winning racehorse
22nd: AUTHENTIC, Beezie Madden’s double Olympic medal-winning ride
25th: CELLA, Ben Maher’s grand prix winning mare
26th: HEARTS DESTINY, Holly Smith’s European team bronze medallist
29th: rider — Carl Hester
July
5th: VALEGRO, Charlotte Dujardin’s record-breaking superstar
13th: riders — Martin Fuchs and Charlotte Dujardin
15th: rider — Harry Charles
20th: HEARTON DU BOIS HALLEUX, Hickstead Derby winner for Mikey Pender
21st: rider — Isabell Werth
24th: NINO DES BUISSONNETS, Steve Guerdat’s 2012 Olympic gold medallist
26th: rider — William Whitaker
31st: rider — Michael Jung
August
1st: rider — Andrew Nicholson
3rd: GOLVERS HILL, Nigel Coupe’s Hickstead Derby winner
5th: rider — John Whitaker
10th: rider — Kitty King
18th: BLACK CAVIAR, Australian winner of 15 Group One races
26th: rider — Ludger Beerbaum
31st: rider — Tina Cook
September
14th: WINX, Australian wonder mare racehorse
17th: GOLDEN HAWK, Shane Breen’s grand prix-winning stallion
October
7th: rider — Pippa Funnell
11th: rider — Sharon Hunt
30th: CHARISMA, Mark Todd’s Olympic gold medal-winning superstar
November
2nd: CLIFTON PROMISE, Jock Paget’s Badminton winner
12th: rider — Cian O’Connor
14th: rider — Laura Kraut
23rd: rider — Scott Brash
December
26th: rider — Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum
30th: rider — Nick Skelton
50 ways to live your best horsey life
