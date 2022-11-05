What is dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll up to now?





Tiger Roll, who won the world famous Grand National at Aintree twice – in 2018 and 2019 – was retired from his prolific National Hunt career in March 2022. So now he is no longer delighting the crowds at racecourses in Britain and Ireland, what is the diminutive jump racing star up to?

The decision to retire Tiger Roll had been made ahead of his final race when he finished a close second, three-quarters of a length behind his stablemate Delta Work in the Glenfarclas Chase, a cross-country style contest, at the Cheltenham Festival in March 2022. While it was not the fairy tale victory that so many of his fans had hoped for, the crowd showed their deep appreciation for this special horse as he walked back in alongside his stablemate.

Tiger Roll, who was trained for most of his career by Gordon Elliott in Ireland and clocked up over £1.35m in prize money, retired to his owner Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud in Ireland, and has since been retrained for the show ring.

He was first seen out in his new career at Tullamore Show in Ireland in August 2022. Ridden by Ted O’Leary, Tiger Roll won a racehorse to riding horse class, qualifying for the prestigious Dublin Horse Show later that month.

Gordon Elliott said: “Great to see Tiger Roll excelling in his second career. Congratulations to Ted and Tiger on bringing home first place at Tullamore Show.”

In the final of the racehorse to riding horse class at Dublin Horse Show, Tiger Roll and Ted finished a very creditable third.

On 3 November 2022, it was announced that the back-to-back Grand National hero would be introduced into the Cheltenham Hall of Fame on day one of the Cheltenham November Meeting on 11 November.

Hopefully there will plenty more opportunities in the future for his legion of fans to show their appreciation of this very special horse.

