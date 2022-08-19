Tiger Roll wins in his new career and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, including amazing moments ranging from a new king being crowned at the World Championships in Hagen to a two-time Grand National-winning horse thriving in his new career.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Tiger Roll absolutely smashing it in his new career

Heatwave problems solved on Piggy March’s yard

Who is excited?

Fair play!

…And just watch his flying dismount!

That Bolesworth winning feeling

Teddy the Shetland’s mini me living his best life

But our favourite social media post this week is…



All hail King Edward

