



Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from some Luhmühlen highlights to a tricky moment for one showing competitor.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Pippa Funnell commiserating Laura Collett after disappointment at the European Eventing Championships at Luhmühlen in 2019 and another picture of her congratulating Laura after her Luhmühlen five-star win last weekend

A winner’s welcome for London 52 at home

And this was the welcome home for Rehy DJ, who finished third under Yasmin Ingham in this year’s Luhmühlen five-star

How kind of these two to provide sustenance to riders in the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery while out on exercise in preparation for the Trooping of the Colour

A pretty fascinating insight into how Rich Ricci, who is one of the top racehorse owners, watches his horses run

But our favourite social media post this week is…

Whoopsie! Glad no harm was done when this handler momentarily lost her footing

