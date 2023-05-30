When deer invaded a gallop and 5 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from a young horse with a very famous mother to a very relaxed racehorse encountering a herd of deer.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

The wonderful Istabraq enjoying his 31st birthday

This smart youngster has got a very famous mummy

Thirsty there?

Who can relate?

If you know, you know

But our favourite social media post this week is…

Would your horse be as chilled in this situation?

