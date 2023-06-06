When one horse has other ideas and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from a great achievement by an eventing legend to a horse who is very helpful when it comes to gates.
Which is your favourite post?
Equestrian social media posts of the week
We can’t wait to see the result of this one
Fair play to Mary King!
The wonderful former National Hunt racehorse Politologue thriving in his new career
Oopsy
Skilful stuff
He might be a nine-time Derby-winning trainer at Epsom, but that doesn’t stop Aidan O’Brien from being very involved in the turnout of his runners – including their quarter marks
View this post on Instagram
And it was a final Epsom meeting as a jockey for Frankie Dettori ahead of his retirement
View this post on Instagram
Does your horse help you out at gates?
View this post on Instagram
But our favourite social media post this week is…
Oh no!
