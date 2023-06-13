When your horse sprouts wings and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from some Bramham Horse Trials highlights to some racehorses enjoying their summer holidays.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

These guys look like they’re enjoying their summer holidays

All hail this year’s Bramham CCI4*-L winner, Pippa Funnell

What an inspiration Pippa is having won a Bramham title in each of the past four decades

That last fence feeling for Bubby Upton, who won the under-25 CCI4*-L at Bramham with Magic Roundabout

Is it a horse or is it a plane?

How idyllic

Put your best foot forward

But our favourite social media post this week is…

We love this rider’s calm manner during this interesting “Enter at A” moment…

