



Classic Moet is one of the most prolific eventing mares in history with a huge number of accolades to her name, not least her 2018 Badminton victory. And as her rider Jonelle Price has announced the 19-year-old’s retirement from competition, we thought it was only right to celebrate her career in pictures.

Classic Moet has collected no less than 2,020 British Eventing points and has 10 five-star completions, one Olympic Games and one World Equestrian Games under her belt.

The mare, owned by Jonelle and Sophie and Trisha Rickards, had an exemplary cross-country record and will be best-remembered for her ability to achieve the optimum time across country when others struggled. She only faulted twice across country with Jonelle during the nine years they spent competing together over 58 events.

Happy retirement, Classic Moet!

Jonelle Price and Classic Moet, or ‘Molly’ as she is known at home, flying across country at the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2014 in France where they finished fourth individually.

Jonelle and Molly at Burghley in 2015 where they finished fifth.

Molly en-route to winning an advanced class at Belton Horse Trials in 2016.

Jonelle and Molly during the cross-country phase of the CCI4*-S Event Rider Masters competition at Blenheim in 2017 .

Jonelle and Molly en-route to winning at Badminton in 2018.

Molly en-route to winning Badminton in 2018.

Jonelle and Molly motor around Gatcombe to win the 2019 British Open Championship.

Molly jumping into the water in the British Open at Gatcombe in 2019.

Molly clocking the fastest time of the day in her final event at Burghley in September 2022, where she and Jonelle ultimately finished fourth.

Jonelle and Molly jumping on the final day, in the mare’s final round of her career, at Burghley in 2022.

