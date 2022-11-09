{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Happy retirement to mega mare Classic Moet: enjoy these career highlights

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Classic Moet is one of the most prolific eventing mares in history with a huge number of accolades to her name, not least her 2018 Badminton victory. And as her rider Jonelle Price has announced the 19-year-old’s retirement from competition, we thought it was only right to celebrate her career in pictures.

    Classic Moet has collected no less than 2,020 British Eventing points and has 10 five-star completions, one Olympic Games and one World Equestrian Games under her belt.

    The mare, owned by Jonelle and Sophie and Trisha Rickards, had an exemplary cross-country record and will be best-remembered for her ability to achieve the optimum time across country when others struggled. She only faulted twice across country with Jonelle during the nine years they spent competing together over 58 events.

    Happy retirement, Classic Moet!

    Jonelle Price and Classic Moet, or ‘Molly’ as she is known at home, flying across country at the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2014 in France where they finished fourth individually.

    World Equestrian Games cross country Classic Moet

    Jonelle and Molly at Burghley in 2015 where they finished fifth.

    Jonelle Price and Classic Moet at Burghley 2015. Picture by Peter Nixon

    Molly en-route to winning an advanced class at Belton Horse Trials in 2016.

    Classic Moet at Belton Horse Trials in 2016

    Jonelle and Molly during the cross-country phase of the CCI4*-S Event Rider Masters competition at Blenheim in 2017 .

    Jonelle Price (NZL) riding CLASSIC MOET during the cross country phase of the CIC*** ERM during the Ssangyong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials near Oxford in Oxfordshire, UK between 16th September 2017

    Jonelle and Molly en-route to winning at Badminton in 2018.

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country: Jonelle Price and Classic Moet

    Molly en-route to winning Badminton in 2018.

    Badminton 2019 entries revealed Jonelle Price (NZL) riding Classic Moet during the cross country phase of The Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials in South Gloucestershire, UK on 4th May 2018</p>

    Jonelle and Molly motor around Gatcombe to win the 2019 British Open Championship.

    Gatcombe Sunday results Jonelle Price Classic Moet Jonelle Price and Classic Moet win the 2019 British open.

    Molly jumping into the water in the British Open at Gatcombe in 2019.

    Gatcombe entries: Jonelle Price and Classic Moet will defending their British open title

    Molly clocking the fastest time of the day in her final event at Burghley in September 2022, where she and Jonelle ultimately finished fourth.

    Jonelle Price and CLASSIC MOET during the cross country phase, Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, Stamford, Lincolnshire, 3 September 2022

    Jonelle and Molly jumping on the final day, in the mare’s final round of her career, at Burghley in 2022.

    Burghley Horse Trials showjumping: Jonelle Price Jonelle Price and Classic Moet take fourth at Burghley 2022.

