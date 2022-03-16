‘He’s a warrior’: Tiger Roll gives everything to finish second in his final race





The dual Grand National-winning Tiger Roll has finished second on what was his final ever race, as he now heads into well-earned retirement.

The 12-year-old, who has clocked up five previous Cheltenham Festival wins during his illustrious career, finished a close second, three-quarters of a length behind his stablemate Delta Work in the Glenfarclas Chase, a cross-country style contest, today (16 March).

“Tiger went down on his sword today,” said his jockey, Davy Russell. “I always knew Delta Work was going to be his biggest danger and he was breathing down my neck the whole way – unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be for us today.”

Tiger Roll, who has amassed over £1.35m in prize money during his remarkable nine-year career, is trained by Gordon Elliott and will retire to his owners’ Gigginstown Stud in Ireland, which is owned by Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary.

“I would have loved to see Tiger go out with a win, but on ground that doesn’t suit him he went out on his shield. He’s a warrior,” said Michael. “The great thing is he has finished in one piece and has come back safe and sound. He will now have a very long and well-earned retirement.”

Gordon Elliott added: “It wasn’t Tiger Roll’s day. He ran his heart out. The ground went against him. He got the reaction he deserved [from the crowd] and we’re very proud of him. It will be a big loss for the yard but he’ll only be at Gigginstown, which is down the road, so they can go and see him whenever they want. ”

