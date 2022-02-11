A royal arrival! Superstar Enable welcomes her first foal





Superstar mare Enable has welcomed her first foal and is taking to motherhood “extremely well”.

The eight-year-old, who retired from racing in October 2020, gave birth to a “strikingly-marked” colt, by Kingman, at 3.54pm today (Friday, 11 February) – nearly a year after she was covered (14 February, 2021), and the day before her own birthday.

“Enable has taken to her maternal duties extremely well,” said a statement from owner/breeders Juddmonte. “Special moments are worth the wait!”

The new arrival shares his 11 February birthday with another Juddmonte star – the legendary Frankel.

Enable (Nathaniel x Sadler’s Wells), a fourth generation Juddmonte homebred, earned more than £10 million in prize money during her glittering career on the track.

Her winning racecourse debut in a one-mile maiden on Newcastle’s all-weather in November 2016 proved the start of her spectacular sporting story, that would include back-to-back Arc victories and a record three wins in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

Her career spanned five seasons, with 15 wins from 19 starts, including 11 Group One races, under the guidance of trainer John Gosden. She was ridden in all bar two of her races by the great Frankie Dettori, who shared a special bond with the exceptional mare.

But Enable’s achievements spanned far beyond eight-figure riches and a bulging trophy cabinet, she also claimed the hearts of countless racing fans.

Her foal’s father, Kingman, also a Juddmonte homebred, is a four-time Group One-winning miler. In 2014, he was crowned European champion three-year-old miler and joint-champion three-year-old colt.

The 11-year-old (Invincible Spirit x Zamindar) has been at stud since 2015 and counts four Group One winners, including Palace Pier, among his progeny. He stands at Juddmonte’s Banstead Manor Stud and his 2022 fee is £150,000.

Enable is set to visit the great Dubawi this breeding season.

