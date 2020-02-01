50 ways to live your best horsey life

Whether you’re a happy hacker or gearing up for the Tokyo Olympics, we all want to make the most of the time we spend with our horses. So we thought we’d help to steer you along the path to equestrian fulfilment with these 50 steps to living your best horsey life. How do you and your horse measure up to our check list? Which of these goals are you trying to fulfil? And what would you add to the list? Let us know!
Horse & Hound’s 50 steps to living your best horsey life
1. Enjoy a beach ride on your horse
2. Support your local point-to-point meeting
3. Hear a round of applause for jumping a clear round
4. See one the big five (lion, buffalo, rhino, leopard and elephant) from horseback
5. Donate (and present) a trophy at your local show
6. Score a perfect 10 in a dressage test
7. Jump a hedge
8. Take a selfie with your equestrian hero
9. Watch your child compete in his or her first Pony Club event
10. Go to a race meeting which requires a hat/morning suit
11. Compete in the same class as an Olympic rider
12. Volunteer with your local equine charity
13. Ride in a three-day event NB: Keysoe and Vale View both run unaffiliated versions at lower levels
14. Attend a Boxing Day meet, either mounted or on foot
15. Be featured in Horse & Hound (preferably for something you are proud of!)
16. Learn to drive an HGV lorry
17. Take the reins in a horse-drawn carriage
18. Watch a foal being born
19. Walk a five-star cross-country course
20. Ride up the gallops on a racehorse
21. Learn how to ride a piaffe (either on your own horse or a schoolmaster)
22. Buy some made-to-measure riding boots
23. Be invited to an equestrian awards ceremony
24. Watch a championship medal being won
25. Own (or share a lift in) a horsebox with living accommodation that is nicer than your own home
26. Introduce a horse to being ridden for the first time
27. Spectate at an equestrian competition in a foreign country
28. Ride in a charity race
29. Support your local independent tack shop
30. Read every horsey Jilly Cooper novel
31. Commission an artist to paint your favourite horse
32. Ride side-saddle
33. Hear the Cheltenham Festival roar
34. Watch a sunrise, or sunset, on horseback
35. Jump bareback
36. Watch the action from a VIP table at a Global Champions Tour show
37. See some of Great Britain’s native ponies in the wild
38. Ride to the top of a mountain
39. Go hunting in Ireland
40. Have a lesson from (or join a clinic with) your equestrian idol
41. Be a fence judge for a day
42. Take part in something that scares you — the Golden Button, a team chase, or step up a level in your next competition
44. Go back and thank your first riding instructor/someone who has influenced your horsey life
45. Lead a racehorse in to the winner’s enclosure
46. Channel your inner cowboy by herding sheep or cattle from horseback
47. Attend your local hunt ball
48. Watch the Grand National in person
49. See the Spanish Riding School perform
50. Learn how to produce perfect plaits
