50 ways to live your best horsey life

Whether you’re a happy hacker or gearing up for the Tokyo Olympics, we all want to make the most of the time we spend with our horses. So we thought we’d help to steer you along the path to equestrian fulfilment with these 50 steps to living your best horsey life. How do you and your horse measure up to our check list? Which of these goals are you trying to fulfil? And what would you add to the list? Let us know!

Horse & Hound’s 50 steps to living your best horsey life

1. Enjoy a beach ride on your horse

2. Support your local point-to-point meeting

3. Hear a round of applause for jumping a clear round

4. See one the big five (lion, buffalo, rhino, leopard and elephant) from horseback

5. Donate (and present) a trophy at your local show

6. Score a perfect 10 in a dressage test

7. Jump a hedge

8. Take a selfie with your equestrian hero

9. Watch your child compete in his or her first Pony Club event

10. Go to a race meeting which requires a hat/morning suit

11. Compete in the same class as an Olympic rider

12. Volunteer with your local equine charity

13. Ride in a three-day event NB: Keysoe and Vale View both run unaffiliated versions at lower levels

14. Attend a Boxing Day meet, either mounted or on foot

15. Be featured in Horse & Hound (preferably for something you are proud of!)

16. Learn to drive an HGV lorry

17. Take the reins in a horse-drawn carriage

18. Watch a foal being born

19. Walk a five-star cross-country course

20. Ride up the gallops on a racehorse

21. Learn how to ride a piaffe (either on your own horse or a schoolmaster)

22. Buy some made-to-measure riding boots

23. Be invited to an equestrian awards ceremony

24. Watch a championship medal being won

25. Own (or share a lift in) a horsebox with living accommodation that is nicer than your own home

26. Introduce a horse to being ridden for the first time

27. Spectate at an equestrian competition in a foreign country

28. Ride in a charity race

29. Support your local independent tack shop

30. Read every horsey Jilly Cooper novel

31. Commission an artist to paint your favourite horse

32. Ride side-saddle

33. Hear the Cheltenham Festival roar

34. Watch a sunrise, or sunset, on horseback

35. Jump bareback

36. Watch the action from a VIP table at a Global Champions Tour show

37. See some of Great Britain’s native ponies in the wild

38. Ride to the top of a mountain

39. Go hunting in Ireland

40. Have a lesson from (or join a clinic with) your equestrian idol

41. Be a fence judge for a day

42. Take part in something that scares you — the Golden Button, a team chase, or step up a level in your next competition

43. Ride in central London

44. Go back and thank your first riding instructor/someone who has influenced your horsey life

45. Lead a racehorse in to the winner’s enclosure

46. Channel your inner cowboy by herding sheep or cattle from horseback

47. Attend your local hunt ball

48. Watch the Grand National in person

49. See the Spanish Riding School perform

50. Learn how to produce perfect plaits

