Access all areas: Behind the scenes at Hyde Park Stables in London *H&H Plus*

Saved from closing for good, these London stables are back in business with two international showjumpers at the helm.

It’s the most unlikely location for a hack. To my left the street is blocked as a group of protesters denounce Donald Trump’s visit to London. Sirens shrill above the thrum of the capital’s traffic. Behind me is the Ferris wheel of Winter Wonderland, and all the while buggies, joggers and cyclists zip by. This is Rotten Row, a broad, sandy track in the south of Hyde Park — an avenue originally established in the 17th century. Over 300 years on, aboard a trusty piebald cob, Ivan, I trot down this same 1,384 metres of sand, and marvel at the thought of all the horses through history who have trodden this path — and the utter bombproofness of Ivan.