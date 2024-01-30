Judges announced for 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show





The organisers of the Royal Windsor Horse Show have confirmed the 2024 Royal Windsor judges.

The prestigious show runs from 1 — 5 May 2024 and is held at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

The 2024 Royal Windsor judges for the showing classes are to be as follows:

Appaloosas — C Porter Esq

Ridden Arab, Anglo and part-bred — Mrs E Livesey

Ridden pure-bred Arab — Mr A Dixon (conformation) and H Woodward (ride)

In-hand pure-bred, part-bred and Anglo Arab — I Woodward Esq

Meet of the British Driving Society — J Simpson Esq, MW

Cleveland Bays — J Conifey Esq

Coaching marathon — D Freedman Esq

Cobs — M Lyons Esq (Conformation) and Miss J Shaw (ride)

Cobs, novice and amateur — Mrs D Richardson Rowell (conformation) and C Hurst (ride)

In-hand coloureds — Mrs N Armstrong Finlay

Ridden coloureds — Mrs S Stockley-Bridges (conformation) and Mrs F Preston-Smith (ride)

Driving for the Disabled — Mrs A Winn

Equine body condition awards — J Nixon and L Penrose

Hacks — Ms J Templeton (conformation) and Mrs F Preston-Smith (ride)

In-hand heavy horse — M Horler Esq

Hunters — N Wakley Esq (conformation) and Mrs L Jones (ride)

Amateur hunters — Mrs M Burgess (ride) and W Moran Esq (conformation)

Novice hunters — Mrs R Morris (conformation) and Miss K Aird (ride)

Small hunters — Miss D Atkinson (conformation) and Miss K Aird (ride)

Working hunters — Mrs A Derby (conformation) and Miss J Jack (ride)

Ladies’ hunters — Miss D Atkinson (conformation) and Mrs H Allin (ride)

Ladies’ side-saddle concours d’elegance — Mrs G Oakley Pope

Intermediates — Ms C Pearsall (conformation) and Mrs J Griffin (ride)

Show pony first ridden and leading rein — Mrs S Crane (conformation) and Mrs A Grace (show)

Leading reins of hunter type — Mrs A Grace (ride) and Mrs S Crane (conformation)

Light trade turnouts — Mrs A Winn

Lusitanos — D. Francisco de Bragança

M&M in-hand, championship — Mrs J Beatham

Connemara — Mrs A Nicholls

Dales — Mrs J James

Dartmoor — Miss G Evans JP

Exmoor — Miss G Evans JP

Fell — R Sutcliffe Esq

Highland — Miss J A Allan

New Forest — Mrs J James

Shetland — Mrs G Cowel

Welsh Section A — Mrs J Price

Welsh Section B — Mrs J Price

Welsh Section C — Mrs N Oldershaw-Glenn

Welsh Section D — Mrs N Oldershaw-Glenn

M&M ridden — S Hollings Esq (conformation) and Miss J Brace (ride)

M&M working hunter ponies — Mrs G Cowell (jumping) and Mrs A Nicholls (conformation)

M&M lead rein and first ridden — Mrs N Kirby Moore (Performance)(ride) and Mrs C Scott (conformation)

Novice show ponies — Mrs M Ludlow (ride) and Mrs S Hatton (conformation)

Polo ponies — Lord Charles Beresford, A G Fanshawe Esq and J Richardson Esq

Private driving — A Counsell Esq

RDA fancy dress — Lady de Mauley

Riding horses (including amateur) — Mrs L Killingbeck (conformation) and K McGuiness Esq (ride)

In-hand RoR thoroughbred — J Geake Esq

Ridden RoR thoroughbred — Lady Carolyn Warren (conformation) and J Sole Esq

Ridden RoR thoroughbred, ridden performance — Miss J Banks and B Storey

Senior showing, in-hand — Mrs J Dean and Miss S Ross

Senior showing, ridden — Ms C Lomas and C Owen Esq

Show hunter ponies — Miss M Hutley (ride) and Ms K Gillott (conformation)

Show ponies — S Hollings Esq (ride) and Mrs N Mulrooney (conformation)

Spanish horses — Mrs Naomi Vance-Webb

Working hunter ponies — Mrs C Dew (conformation) and Mrs H Summers (jumping)

Working show horse — Miss D Atkinson (conformation) and Miss K Aird (ride)

M&M Pretty Polly — S Hulston Esq and M Reeves Esq

Show pony, show hunter pony and intermediate Pretty Polly — J McTiffin and Ms K Thomas

You may also be interested to read…

2024 Royal International Horse Show judges announced Dramatic change as Horse of the Year Show organisers reveal 2024 judges

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.