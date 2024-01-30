{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Judges announced for 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show

    • The organisers of the Royal Windsor Horse Show have confirmed the 2024 Royal Windsor judges.

    The prestigious show runs from 1 — 5 May 2024 and is held at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

    The 2024 Royal Windsor judges for the showing classes are to be as follows:

    Appaloosas — C Porter Esq

    Ridden Arab, Anglo and part-bred — Mrs E Livesey

    Ridden pure-bred Arab — Mr A Dixon (conformation) and H Woodward (ride)

    In-hand pure-bred, part-bred and Anglo Arab — I Woodward Esq

    Meet of the British Driving Society — J Simpson Esq, MW

    Cleveland Bays — J Conifey Esq

    Coaching marathon — D Freedman Esq

    Cobs — M Lyons Esq (Conformation) and Miss J Shaw (ride)

    Cobs, novice and amateur — Mrs D Richardson Rowell (conformation) and C Hurst (ride)

    In-hand coloureds — Mrs N Armstrong Finlay

    Ridden coloureds — Mrs S Stockley-Bridges (conformation) and Mrs F Preston-Smith (ride)

    Driving for the Disabled — Mrs A Winn

    Equine body condition awards — J Nixon and L Penrose

    Hacks — Ms J Templeton (conformation) and Mrs F Preston-Smith (ride)

    In-hand heavy horse — M Horler Esq

    Hunters — N Wakley Esq (conformation) and Mrs L Jones (ride)

    Amateur hunters — Mrs M Burgess (ride) and W Moran Esq (conformation)

    Novice hunters — Mrs R Morris (conformation) and Miss K Aird (ride)

    Small hunters — Miss D Atkinson (conformation) and Miss K Aird (ride)

    Working hunters — Mrs A Derby (conformation) and Miss J Jack (ride)

    Ladies’ hunters — Miss D Atkinson (conformation) and Mrs H Allin (ride)

    Ladies’ side-saddle concours d’elegance — Mrs G Oakley Pope

    Intermediates — Ms C Pearsall (conformation) and Mrs J Griffin (ride)

    Show pony first ridden and leading rein — Mrs S Crane (conformation) and Mrs A Grace (show)

    Leading reins of hunter type — Mrs A Grace (ride) and Mrs S Crane (conformation)

    Light trade turnouts — Mrs A Winn

    Lusitanos — D. Francisco de Bragança

    M&M in-hand, championship — Mrs J Beatham

    Connemara — Mrs A Nicholls
    Dales — Mrs J James
    Dartmoor — Miss G Evans JP
    Exmoor — Miss G Evans JP
    Fell — R Sutcliffe Esq
    Highland — Miss J A Allan
    New Forest — Mrs J James
    Shetland — Mrs G Cowel
    Welsh Section A — Mrs J Price
    Welsh Section B — Mrs J Price
    Welsh Section C — Mrs N Oldershaw-Glenn
    Welsh Section D — Mrs N Oldershaw-Glenn

    M&M ridden — S Hollings Esq (conformation) and Miss J Brace (ride)

    M&M working hunter ponies — Mrs G Cowell (jumping) and Mrs A Nicholls (conformation)

    M&M lead rein and first ridden — Mrs N Kirby Moore (Performance)(ride) and Mrs C Scott (conformation)

    Novice show ponies — Mrs M Ludlow (ride) and Mrs S Hatton (conformation)

    Polo ponies — Lord Charles Beresford, A G Fanshawe Esq and J Richardson Esq

    Private driving — A Counsell Esq

    RDA fancy dress — Lady de Mauley

    Riding horses (including amateur) — Mrs L Killingbeck (conformation) and K McGuiness Esq (ride)

    In-hand RoR thoroughbred — J Geake Esq

    Ridden RoR thoroughbred — Lady Carolyn Warren (conformation) and J Sole Esq

    Ridden RoR thoroughbred, ridden performance — Miss J Banks and B Storey

    Senior showing, in-hand — Mrs J Dean and Miss S Ross

    Senior showing, ridden — Ms C Lomas and C Owen Esq

    Show hunter ponies — Miss M Hutley (ride) and Ms K Gillott (conformation)

    Show ponies — S Hollings Esq (ride) and Mrs N Mulrooney (conformation)

    Spanish horses — Mrs Naomi Vance-Webb

    Working hunter ponies — Mrs C Dew (conformation) and Mrs H Summers (jumping)

    Working show horse — Miss D Atkinson (conformation) and Miss K Aird (ride)

    M&M Pretty Polly — S Hulston Esq and M Reeves Esq

    Show pony, show hunter pony and intermediate Pretty Polly — J McTiffin and Ms K Thomas

