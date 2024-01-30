Judges announced for 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show

The organisers of the Royal Windsor Horse Show have confirmed the 2024 Royal Windsor judges.
The prestigious show runs from 1 — 5 May 2024 and is held at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
The 2024 Royal Windsor judges for the showing classes are to be as follows:
Appaloosas — C Porter Esq
Ridden Arab, Anglo and part-bred — Mrs E Livesey
Ridden pure-bred Arab — Mr A Dixon (conformation) and H Woodward (ride)
In-hand pure-bred, part-bred and Anglo Arab — I Woodward Esq
Meet of the British Driving Society — J Simpson Esq, MW
Cleveland Bays — J Conifey Esq
Coaching marathon — D Freedman Esq
Cobs — M Lyons Esq (Conformation) and Miss J Shaw (ride)
Cobs, novice and amateur — Mrs D Richardson Rowell (conformation) and C Hurst (ride)
In-hand coloureds — Mrs N Armstrong Finlay
Ridden coloureds — Mrs S Stockley-Bridges (conformation) and Mrs F Preston-Smith (ride)
Driving for the Disabled — Mrs A Winn
Equine body condition awards — J Nixon and L Penrose
Hacks — Ms J Templeton (conformation) and Mrs F Preston-Smith (ride)
In-hand heavy horse — M Horler Esq
Hunters — N Wakley Esq (conformation) and Mrs L Jones (ride)
Amateur hunters — Mrs M Burgess (ride) and W Moran Esq (conformation)
Novice hunters — Mrs R Morris (conformation) and Miss K Aird (ride)
Small hunters — Miss D Atkinson (conformation) and Miss K Aird (ride)
Working hunters — Mrs A Derby (conformation) and Miss J Jack (ride)
Ladies’ hunters — Miss D Atkinson (conformation) and Mrs H Allin (ride)
Ladies’ side-saddle concours d’elegance — Mrs G Oakley Pope
Intermediates — Ms C Pearsall (conformation) and Mrs J Griffin (ride)
Show pony first ridden and leading rein — Mrs S Crane (conformation) and Mrs A Grace (show)
Leading reins of hunter type — Mrs A Grace (ride) and Mrs S Crane (conformation)
Light trade turnouts — Mrs A Winn
Lusitanos — D. Francisco de Bragança
M&M in-hand, championship — Mrs J Beatham
Connemara — Mrs A Nicholls
Dales — Mrs J James
Dartmoor — Miss G Evans JP
Exmoor — Miss G Evans JP
Fell — R Sutcliffe Esq
Highland — Miss J A Allan
New Forest — Mrs J James
Shetland — Mrs G Cowel
Welsh Section A — Mrs J Price
Welsh Section B — Mrs J Price
Welsh Section C — Mrs N Oldershaw-Glenn
Welsh Section D — Mrs N Oldershaw-Glenn
M&M ridden — S Hollings Esq (conformation) and Miss J Brace (ride)
M&M working hunter ponies — Mrs G Cowell (jumping) and Mrs A Nicholls (conformation)
M&M lead rein and first ridden — Mrs N Kirby Moore (Performance)(ride) and Mrs C Scott (conformation)
Novice show ponies — Mrs M Ludlow (ride) and Mrs S Hatton (conformation)
Polo ponies — Lord Charles Beresford, A G Fanshawe Esq and J Richardson Esq
Private driving — A Counsell Esq
RDA fancy dress — Lady de Mauley
Riding horses (including amateur) — Mrs L Killingbeck (conformation) and K McGuiness Esq (ride)
In-hand RoR thoroughbred — J Geake Esq
Ridden RoR thoroughbred — Lady Carolyn Warren (conformation) and J Sole Esq
Ridden RoR thoroughbred, ridden performance — Miss J Banks and B Storey
Senior showing, in-hand — Mrs J Dean and Miss S Ross
Senior showing, ridden — Ms C Lomas and C Owen Esq
Show hunter ponies — Miss M Hutley (ride) and Ms K Gillott (conformation)
Show ponies — S Hollings Esq (ride) and Mrs N Mulrooney (conformation)
Spanish horses — Mrs Naomi Vance-Webb
Working hunter ponies — Mrs C Dew (conformation) and Mrs H Summers (jumping)
Working show horse — Miss D Atkinson (conformation) and Miss K Aird (ride)
M&M Pretty Polly — S Hulston Esq and M Reeves Esq
Show pony, show hunter pony and intermediate Pretty Polly — J McTiffin and Ms K Thomas
