‘He’s completely blind in one eye’: Appaloosa defies the odds to win Windsor for the 7th time





It was impossible to not be in awe of Megan Share’s magnificent Appaloosa gelding Desired Edition (Milo), who lifted the Royal Windsor Appaloosa ridden honours for the seventh time in his life on the final day of the 2023 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The big-moving 13-year-old gelding, who is by Limited Edition, has been with Megan and her family, who run a riding school, for a decade.

He’s been home-produced for the duration, but his ridden career temporarily took a back seat 18 months ago when he began to lose sight in his left eye.

“He’s now completely blind in the left eye, and in June last year his right eye deteriorated so he’s now only got 4% vision in it,” said Megan.

“He’s almost fully blind; this type of deterioration is common in the Appaloosa breed. But he’s absolutely ace to ride. He just struggles with standing still and he can get quite anxious, so I aim to keep him walking when in a showing class, but he loves the job.”

At home, Milo is like any other horse, and Megan says he’s the ultimate showman when he gets to a competition.

“He is a typical boy in many ways; he thinks he knows it all,” said Megan, of Milo, who has also been garlanded at British Appaloosa Society shows. “What is so special is the amount of trust he has in me. He puts his whole world in my hands.”

You may also be interested in reading…

Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine throughout May ‘He really loves his jumping’: cob with a pop is top working show horse at Royal Windsor ‘It would be criminal to retire him’: fourth Windsor championship for legendary Connemara ‘He feels like you’re sitting on air’: Arab’s winning Royal Windsor debut ‘A once in a lifetime opportunity’: groom beats her boss in hunter showdown at Windsor Carl Hester’s Olympic horse ready for return to competition after more than a year out ‘Not a bad result for my little market pony’: rags to riches mare triumphs at Windsor

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.