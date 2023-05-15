‘She is pony obsessed’: first Windsor victory for top showing family’s youngest member





The Walker family’s Royal Windsor record was further added to when the youngest member of the team clinched the Hastens Royal Windsor show pony championship.

Six show pony contenders came forward into the Castle Arena championship, but it was the smallest duo, Izzy Walker and 128cm Stoneleigh Showtime (Charlie), who captured the judges’ hearts en route to the title.

Izzy’s parents, leading professionals Robert and Sarah Walker, were ringside to watch their 10-year-old daughter take to the main arena riding Charlie, a Cusop Dimension six-year-old owned by Helen Davies. This was Izzy’s first Royal Windsor victory, as proud Mum Sarah explained:

“She’s been riding here since she was on the lead rein and she’s had seconds, a couple of thirds, fourths, fifths and sixths, but it’s been her complete and utter ambition to win here.”

Izzy shares her parent’s passion for horses and the show ring:

“She is pony obsessed,” said Sarah. “It was scary watching her in the championship, though she’s so lucky to have Charlie; he’s such a genuine boy.”

Izzy gained the ride on Charlie last year:

“When Helen, who Robert and I have been friends with for years, mentioned she might need a jockey for Charlie I asked to see if she’d let us have him on loan for Izzy. They’re grown together ever since he arrived; it’s a really exciting time.”

Reserve in the Royal Windsor show pony championship was Samantha Taylor riding the best of the 138cms, Landemann Bird Of Paradise.

