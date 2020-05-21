The Queen a double winner as Royal Windsor goes online

The Queen enjoyed showing success at Windsor this May as normal – despite the fact the show was cancelled.

Her Majesty was one of thousands of people who had horses entered Virtual Windsor 2020, the event run online as Royal Windsor Horse Show, which had been due to run from 13 to 17 May, was lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 4,200 entries were made for the various online showing classes, including a number involving The Queen’s horses.

Organisers said the real show normally attracts some 2,800 entries, “illustrating how the equestrian community has come together to make Virtual Windsor 2020 a larger success than ever envisioned”.

More than 250,000 people watched online, with more than a million people engaging on social media.

“The numbers surpassed all expectations and organisers were particularly delighted by the number of viewers from overseas, with more than 90 countries getting involved,” a spokesman for the show said.

Over the five-day event, which also featured streaming of top-level dressage and showjumping from previous shows, as well as displays and competitions unique to Royal Windsor, 24 showing classes were held.

The Queen had two winners among her six showing entries: Wyevale Harry ridden by Matthew Powers in the Cleveland Bay class (pictured), and Stardust ridden by Katie Jerram-Hunnable in the side-saddle class.

Continues below…

Show director Simon Brooks-Ward ended the event by thanking all involved and hoping to see everyone again – in the flesh – next year.

“We’ve been delighted by the response we’ve had to Virtual Windsor 2020. It’s been fantastic to see the show’s community getting together to keep the show going – whether they are competitors, shop holders, sponsors, stewards, judges and officials or visitors – everyone has been engaged,” he said.

“I think it demonstrates how important the show is for all and how close it is to their hearts.”

We continue to publish Horse & Hound magazine weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.