‘I could see this pony in the main ring at Windsor’: Connemara reigns supreme at virtual Royal Windsor

A delightful Connemara took the overall supreme at the 2019 Virtual Royal Windsor Horse Show, topping 24 other class winners who were crowned from more than 4,200 international entries.

Emma James’ dun gelding Glenmore Gwennic (Glen) was judge Nigel Hollings’ choice for both the mountain and moorland (M&M) open ridden and working hunter pony classes. With two different photographs, Glen displayed versatility as well as breed type to remain unbeaten throughout the week.

“I promise you, I did not know this was the same pony that had won the working hunter pony, too,” said chief judge Nigel. “I could see this pony in the main ring at Windsor on its lap of honour.

“The minute I opened that photograph it made my heart sing, and it made me smile all day.”

Commentator Nick Brooks-Ward said Glen was a “clear winner” in the supreme reckoning.

“This pony jumped off the screen when I first saw it, and it went straight down at the top of the list,” added championship co-judge John Peacock.

The winning duo received a Voltaire Design bridle and a Holland Cooper jacket alongside their championship rosettes.

“I didn’t really know anything about virtual showing all when I entered having never done anything like this before,” said Emma. “The whole thing has been so professional and well thought out. We were very surprised to win not just one class, but two and a supreme. I’m also overwhelmed with the generosity of the sponsorship; we’ve won some fantastic items.”

Reserve supreme was Ella Pybus and show hunter pony victor Just Murphy II.

“You could make this pony into a bigger version and still have a true stamp of a show hunter,” said Nigel. “Its movement and energy are remarkable, and it’s such an amazing photograph with atmospheric background.”

Second reserve champion and best turned out was Tony Munt’s driving outfit with horses Achilles, Hektor, Rossi and Zenda. “They are beautifully turned out and going so well,” said John. “It’s so difficult putting something like this in among all these wonderful ponies, but that’s where it deserves to be.”

Continues below…

The other class winners were:

ROR ridden — Relmsparc Foxtrot (Melissa Molloy)

Arabs and part-bred arabs — R Gem By Design J (Abi Shaw)

NAF Five Star show hunter pony — Just Murphy II (Ella Pybus)

The Guards Polo Club Polo Pony — Prima Markova (Ollie Jones)

Iberian — Novato Salvatella (Emma Taylor)

Show cob — Dylan Thomas II (Emma Wallace)

ROR in-hand — Precedence (Fiona McIntyre)

Driven — Achilles, Hektor, Rossi and Zenda (Tony Munt)

Show pony — Landemann Peony (Jessica Soltermann)

Heavy horse — Rookhills Emporer (Keith Sessions)

Side saddle — Stardust (Katie Jerram)

Appaloosas — Desired Edition (Megan Share)

The Omega Equine senior, in-hand — Popsters Loaded Weapon (Chloe Chubb)

Horse & Hound M&M in-hand — Shilstone Rocks North Westerly (Chloe Chubb)

Show hack / riding horse — Whalton Goodness Gracious (Liberty Taylor-Hopkins)

Haflinger — Iris (Michelle Blackler)

Coloured ridden or in-hand — Randalstown Razzmatazz (Mackenzie Preston)

NAF Five Star working hunter — Lissangle Quilos Diamond (Rosemarie Ahern O’Gorman)

Open fancy dress supported by RDA — Rocky (Tilly Hanson)

Horse & Hound M&M ridden — Glenmore Gwennic (Emma James)

NAF Five Star working hunter pony — Glenmore Gwennic (Emma James)

Omega Equine senior, ridden — Wenden Choice (Jasmine Wharton)

Supreme senior — Wenden Choice (Jasmine Wharton)

Cleveland bay — Wyevale Harry (Matthew Powers)

