Reminiscing about HOYS 2019: 26 heavenly winners who relished their centre line moments…

During the week we should have been at the NEC in Birmingham for the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), we thought we would take a look back at some of the winning horses and ponies who wowed the judges and the crowds there last year.

Check out these 26 HOYS stars who shone brightly at the 2019 fixture…

1. Frederiksminde Volcano

Home-producer Victoria Casey had her first ever HOYS victory when she rode her own 10-year-old Connemara to win his breed class. The duo also placed eighth in the 143cm M&M working hunter pony final the following day.

2. Melindwr Lady Olwen

The six-year-old Shire mare was crowned ridden heavy horse of the year with Abigail Gresty at the helm.

3. Laburnum Richard

The popular 12-year-old Connemara took the overall M&M working hunter pony accolade for the second time in his career for his owner/rider Amy Smith.

4. Nantfforchog Blue Romance

Stand-in jockey Frankie Currell rode this six-year-old grey Welsh section A mare to glory in the open ridden M&M championship.

5. Casino II

After standing reserve twice, Diane Stennett’s small campaigner took the riding horse of the year championship for producer Jayne Ross.

6. Fellthorpe Esther Jane

Paul Bedford’s nine-year-old mare trotted to victory in the Shire horse of the year final.

7. Parkgate Royal Visit William

Robert Walker rode Rob Brookes’ nine-year-old small hack to win his class and take the section reserve.

8. Seabourne Silent Valley

Francoise Babington took the ladies’ side saddle honours on her own 10-year-old lightweight gelding.

9. Jackets Destiny

Emmy Parkhouse and her home-produced 143cm contender stood reserve for the riding pony title.

10. Cashel Bay JJ

The Connemara had his seventh HOYS win en-route to standing reserve in the working hunter pony of the year championship with Susie Eddis.

11. Milford Fair Honeybee

A storming clear round secured this 13-year-old mare and her nine-year-old jockey Ila Wingrove the red rosette in the 133cm M&M working hunter pony class.

12. Our Cashel Blue

Allister Hood and Caroline Tyrrell’s legendary lightweight took the cob championship.

13. Del Boy V

The 15-year-old stallion owned by Michelle Cuerden bowed out from coloured showing as he landed the coloured supreme title under Vikki Smith.

14. Heronsmill Tiger Lily

Sally Mcmillan’s three-year-old riding pony filly was crowned Cuddy supreme in-hand champion after winning the pony section on her HOYS debut.

15. Coco Bongo

The 10-year-old 133cm working hunter pony winner went through the card with her rider Chloe Lemieux to take the section title before netting the 2019 supreme pony of the year award.

16. Heads Up

Hayden Hankey and the five-year-old novice gelding secured a win in the horse working hunter ranks.

17. Roquefort Papillion

Sophia Chambers piloted her own seven-year-old stallion to clinch the non-native plaited coloured pony class.

18. Bracklinn Dynamite

The Fell pony stallion landed his breed class on his HOYS debut with owner Brian Williams in the saddle

19. Woodfield Jovial Joker

The seven-year-old Connemara became the new 143cm M&M working hunter pony of the year for Mollie Mae Jeffrey.

20. Lord Alexander

The maxi cob tricolours went to Stephen Norris aboard Elizabeth Bury’s 10-year-old gelding.

21. Noble Queen Bee

The lovely eight-year-old mare won a competitive lightweight hunter class for rider Jasean Spraggett and owner Lucinda White.

22. Dyffryngwy Sir Picasso

Emma Boardman and her own Welsh section D won their class for the second consecutive year and went on to stand reserve M&M pony of the year.

23. Cadlanvalley Bentley

The nine-year-old stallion took the Welsh section B pony of the year title for owner/rider Nicole Wayman.

24. Carnsdale Wise Guy

Sam Walker and Jill Day’s five-year-old scooped the intermediate show hunter championship.

25. Silver Diamond

Magnus Nicholson got a winning tune out of this classy heavyweight cob for the second year running.

26. Stretcholt New Dimension

The five-year-old 138cm show pony — who was only contending his seventh ever show — took the riding pony of the year accolade with Charlotte Caulfield.

