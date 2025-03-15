



Britain’s Lottie Fry and Becky Moody dominated the Dutch Masters dressage freestyle today, with the Paris team-mates repeating their placings from yesterday’s grand prix and taking the top two spots in the final World Cup leg of the Western European League.

Lottie and the 14-year-old black stallion Glamourdale, owned by his rider and Van Olst Horses, scored 89.705% for their virtually foot-perfect performance, which was expressive and technically tighter than yesterday’s test, when they made some small mistakes. The pair are now qualified for the World Cup Final in Basel next month.

The world champions rode to their familiar soundtrack, which includes God Save The King for their entry and final centreline and Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust and the crowd were clapping along in their closing trot section.

“I had an amazing ride – it was such an incredible feeling,” said Lottie. “I remember entering the arena, but from that moment I don’t remember very much. I was so determined before went in that today going to be the day and if I feel like that, I know Glamourdale will rise to the occasion because he’s such a showman.

“Afterwards I actually cried a few tears. I don’t get emotional often, but he was so amazing today, when I did my salute and heard the crowd it really got to me.

“It’s always in our minds to combine perfect harmony with so much power and it felt like today we started to create that.”

Personal best for Moody and Bomb

Becky Moody and her own and Jo Cooper’s Jagerbomb achieved a personal best score of 87.545% for their Dutch Masters dressage freestyle test, topping the 86.5% they scored in the Amsterdam World Cup leg in January. It was a mistake-free performance which showcased the 11-year-old’s superb outline and ability in the technical movements and the pair’s harmony.

Becky and “Bomb” have now settled into the new music and floorplan they debuted at the London World Cup qualifier. The routine starts with John Lennon’s Imagine and is packed with Beatles favourites from Twist and Shout to With a Little Help from My Friends and Help!

“We have only done that freestyle three times – the first time was not so good, but it has got better and better as we’ve ridden it more,” said Becky.

“It’s an incredible experience to come into an atmosphere like that and feel like the horse stays with you and on side. And it’s exciting to have got that mark and know there is quite a lot more to come – we ran out of steam in the last piaffe and there were little glitches I know can be better.”

Speaking about her journey with the home-bred Bomb, Becky said: “I am just so proud of him, he’s a truly exceptional horse. It’s his heart that is the most talented part of him. He gives absolutely everything and his heart and mind have enabled me to develop him as an athlete, because he was not the most naturally talented as a young horse. He tries so hard and gives everything. I’m incredibly lucky to have him.

“We have learnt everything together, but it’s all the horses I had before him that have enabled me to produce him as I have.”

Becky is not qualified for the World Cup Final, but could be high enough up the rankings to be offered a place if others do not take up their spots.

Belgium’s Justin Verboomen and the nine-year-old stallion Zonik Plus, who he bought in Portugal as a two-year-old, took third on 84.160%. Final rider Isabell Werth of Germany was fourth on DSP Quantaz, scoring 82.415%, and tops the Western European League World Cup standings.

