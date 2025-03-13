Carl Hester: an interesting new young horse class that rewards relaxation over pizzazz





With so much emphasis these days on the lack of horsemanship and skill in the upcoming generation, and more people simply going into competition rather than using the exam and apprenticeship routes, I wanted to see what ideas are out there – and what skill sets are needed to nurture all-round horse people.

I came across a novel development from Tristan Tucker, who I’ve known for a long time. We spoke about his initiative, an entirely new concept for introducing young horses to competition with horse welfare at its core, aiming to provide them with a positive, stress-free first experience in the competition environment.

Tristan is renowned for his TRT method – and also for his hilarious act as alter ego “international dressage rider” Brett Kidding. His background, from Pony Club and working alongside his mother at a racing stable to eventing, jumping, trotting horses and grand prix dressage, provided a quest to learn – and learn from horses.

It’s exciting to see this experience put into practice with a radically new test for young horses. The focus is not on paces and pizzazz, but on giving the horse a good introduction to the ring. It also takes the pressure off riders by rewarding them for doing so, as opposed to stallion shows and the World Championship for Young Horses, where the emphasis is on gaining points.

Putting on a show

So what does the test look like? First, the rider would enter unmounted, walk the horse round on a loose rein, then go through a couple of “zones”, which involve walking the horse around a couple of umbrellas and a flag. Then mount up, show walk, trot and canter on long sides and circles, showing a few lengthened strides, a few steps of rein-back, trot on a loose rein and walk on a loose rein. Dismount, then walk horse out on a loose rein.

It’s all up to the rider to do what the horse needs and they’ll be judged on factors such as the level of relaxation in the horse, confidence, freedom and movement.

Bonus points will be gained for the rider’s ability to allow the horse to present itself, the overall relaxation of the horse and the rider, and the overall impression of the connection and ability to work confidently together.

Tristan was keen to stress to me that this is not a TRT method or Tristan Tucker competition – riders are to show their horse how they feel fits their way of riding and training. Nor is it a competition where the winner has the quietest horse.

Tristan and his co-developers want to send the following message: “We want the public to know that we are all together – organisers, riders, judges – all working on our passion to make it the best we can for our horses. We’re caring and putting our horses first, and we are going to do so through inspiration, motivation and positivity. We are going to have some fun while we are doing it.”

On 19 March, a test event will take place at the KNHS centre in Ermelo, the Netherlands. Tristan will demonstrate his methods for producing the right start for young horses.

In a few months, the first competition will follow, featuring some well-known riders and amazing prizes. These riders, professionals in the current system, have been motivated to take time out to focus on a new direction. I will be watching how this develops with huge interest.

I’ve always believed that we can all learn from one another, but our greatest teachers – if we choose to listen – are our horses.

Grace and diplomacy

This brings me to the sad news of Jonny Hilberath’s passing. I knew Jonny for over 35 years, first meeting him when he was still a work rider at a dealer’s yard in Germany. I’ve deeply admired his journey from those early days to becoming German national team trainer, a role he carried with grace, diplomacy and unwavering respect from all who knew him.

Coaching the German team is one of the sport’s most sought-after positions, yet Jonny wore it lightly. He had time for everyone – regardless of nationality – and was always the first to offer congratulations for a well-ridden test. He simply loved good training.

● What changes would you like to see introduced in dressage to better support horse welfare and rider development? Write to us at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and country, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major events throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in: