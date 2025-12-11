Pammy Hutton calls for ‘an X Factor-type operation for equestrian sport’





Grand prix dressage rider and trainer Pammy Hutton FBHS on why horse sport needs to get its sparkle back



Following my critique of British Dressage’s (BD) national championships, I note that the showjumpers’ equivalent (Graham Fletcher comment, 8 November) similarly lacks sparkle and spectator appeal.

We can’t expect the big broadcasters and mass media to warm to us unless we get our own house in order and demonstrate how enthralling equestrian sport can be.

I’m still awaiting the call from Jeremy Clarkson… but, seriously, we need an X Factor-type operation, perhaps at four or five big centres around the country, with everything from liberty horses to scurry driving on the programme.

We need entertainment and fun brought back to our shows. There are plenty of home-grown heroes with masses of personality, humour and charisma within our sport. Yet the public rarely gets to see them.

There will be a packed house for the London International Horse Show, where Britain’s best riders will be on show. Perhaps they could be persuaded to appear more often, say to put on demos for learning and fun, at other shows?

Yes, of course, it all costs money. But surely this would be an investment for the future of the wider equestrian industry – for the sake of jobs, businesses and the horses.

Talking of investment, I wonder what else could have been achieved with the money spent on the British Horse Society’s latest rebrand and new logo. It doesn’t do anything for me…

Pammy Hutton says: the horses know best

How do we decide which horsey products to buy? Is it what we see advertised, promoted on social media, or as recommended by friends?

In my experience, it’s often our horses who know best. So perhaps we should listen to them instead of telling them what they’ll like after buying it.

As a rider and trainer, I’ve been lucky enough to benefit from working with various saddle brands over the years.

One company in particular has provided me with the best dressage saddles ever. I rode in the same one for more than 25 years – so long that I even got my leg pulled about it mid-test. So that’s the company I remained with for three decades.

Then, recently, I was offered a fantastic deal with another make of saddles. They sounded fabulous – and one model was associated with a top Olympian.

Well, long story short… one horse hates the original saddles and lets me know with ears back and tail swishing, yet loves the one with the famous name.

My other horse won’t travel straight or happy in the “famous name” saddle, but loves my loyal, older saddles. It makes no difference how many times they are fitted perfectly, the horses decide.

Pammy Hutton on new rules

I’ve always used my voice when competing, but have only once been heard! Yes, I’m one of the ventriloquists who are welcoming BD’s and British Riding Clubs’ (BRC) new rule to allow “discreet” voice aids in competition. Maybe now I’ll call out “seven” in a “Strictly” voice every time I pass the judges…

In another move, which represents a significant cultural shift, nosebands are no longer to be compulsory when competing with BRC.

Sweden made nosebands optional in 2025, Denmark followed soon after, and many here are questioning their necessity. But BD and the FEI remain focused on measuring noseband tightness with gauges.

Perhaps the answer is to let riders decide how their horses go best and are happiest? Although if tack rules go to extremes, safety must be considered.

Importantly, no new rule is a panacea. Removing the noseband won’t fix heavy hands, bad riding or poor saddle fit. And using the voice isn’t a shortcut for feel or timing.

The need for us all to learn and improve as riders never changes.

Signing off from 2025

Finally, I wish all my readers and their horses a merry Christmas and a great 2026.

