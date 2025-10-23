



Pammy Hutton FBHS, international competitor, and trainer of Olympic and Paralympic medallists, shares her thoughts on why horses need their moment in the media spotlight in her exclusive H&H column

The captivating TV series Clarkson’s Farm – love Jeremy Clarkson or loathe him – has informed the public where the potatoes for their chips and barley in their beer come from.

More broadcasters have picked up the theme – and look at those well-supported marches against the family farm tax. Farmers are giving their industry a voice and, in many people’s eyes, have morphed from greedy land barons into hard-working heroes feeding the country.

I’d love to see the equivalent happen in the horse world; to find a vehicle to transmit with humour, fun and tears the equestrian community’s challenges and joys to both the public and our various governments.

Does the outside world know or care that Jack and Jill can give lessons on their “retired” horse and pay no rates or council tax? That the unqualified can teach riding? Yet riding schools, even those helping some of society’s most disadvantaged, are industry rated? Or that, pound for pound, horse feed is more expensive than cattle feed, while hay and straw prices are through the roof?

The public will only empathise with real-life, people-led stories. Cute pink-clad children on ponies or well-mounted wealthy weirdos won’t engage them. People love Strictly Come Dancing because it’s all-inclusive and packed with characters. I’ve asked media company Horse & Country TV to take a look and a leaf.

Marketing is not my area of expertise, but I do know that amid the lack of action, riding schools, livery yards and competition centres’ businesses are contracting, if not closing.

The various equestrian bodies should pull together to find and fund a Clarkson to lead the charge for change.

A new dawn?

I enjoyed watching the dressage Europeans. But if the results truly celebrated a new era of ease and harmony, why did Becky Moody – with her forward hand to a softer contact – not win the bronze medal? Meanwhile Richard Davison emerged as one hell of a commentator, with wit and wisdom in equal measure.

It was pleasing to see so many world-class riders in classically simple but smart clothes; a lesson for everyday competitions.

Talking of over-equipping oneself, I thought I’d heard it all, until I listened to a message from a pupil who couldn’t make the next week’s lesson. The excuse? She was “waiting for the stirrup technician to come and set up my new stirrups”.

In my book, that’s a step (excuse the pun) too far. How about a lesson without stirrups to redress the balance between horsemanship and kit?

Nationals in focus

Having been a member of British Dressage (BD) and its predecessors for more than four decades, I’ve attended our national dressage championships as a spectator and competitor for many years.

I love the social aspect: meeting up with friends, bumping into people not seen for ages and, of course, indulging in some good shopping. But since it moved to Somerford Park, it’s just not working for me and, so they tell me, many others. Not because Somerford isn’t a great venue – it is, but the show’s layout isn’t ideal.

The silver arena – the one most spectators want to see because that’s where their ambitions lie – is out in the sticks with no seating. And for riders who have worked so hard to qualify, the lacklustre atmosphere must be disappointing.

I’m sure this is one reason why entries at regionals are down and Area Festivals are doing so well. At least at those finals at Arena UK you feel as though you’ve arrived at a proper championship.

In general, spectator numbers for the nationals have plummeted compared with when it was held at Stoneleigh. At a time when maintaining our sport’s profile is considered all-important, BD needs to ask itself why.

Sadly, many will question whether to go in future, which in turn will make the show unviable for tradestands, and so it will shrink further. A lot needs to change, or we won’t have those special national championships, for which we all spend all year counting the points required to qualify.

