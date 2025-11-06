



Social media was on fire last week when fellow H&H columnist Pammy Hutton suggested that someone like Jeremy Clarkson should be recruited to do for the equestrian community what he’s done for farming.

While Clarkson has highlighted the complex realities of British agriculture and rallied consumers behind our farmers, I can’t help but feel his pale, male and stale persona isn’t quite what we need if we’re to move beyond equestrian sport’s lingering image of elitism.

Far more my vibe was Snoop Dogg – whose comparison of piaffe and passage to the Crip walk was comedy gold. He even turned up to the Paris Olympics resplendent in full equestrian competition attire, complimenting horses on their “corn braids”.

Who’d have thought the man behind Drop It Like It’s Hot would become the unexpected saviour of positive equestrian press coverage at the Paris Olympics?

We need to be braver in how we celebrate our sport, one of the few where women consistently outperform men on equal terms.

We should be championing our own heroes: the high-flying grafters like Lottie Fry, multi-championship medallists Sophie Wells and Natasha Baker, and our new national champion Sadie Smith, who worked weekends in exchange for rides on her way to the top.

In addition, let’s not forget the army of young mothers out there smashing it and proving what’s possible with grit and passion.

Are riders too cautious?

Dressage is not short on inspiration, opinions or characters, but our sport’s subjectivity can make riders cautious. There’s the fear that speaking out could affect a rider’s competitive opportunities. That fear, conscious or otherwise, limits our collective voice. Until that changes, riders who are still competing may continue to stay a bit beige.

Equestrian sport teaches resilience, discipline and determination – all qualities that we want to shine through in our next generation. Spend any time with young riders and you’ll find there is no shortage of talent or big characters with drive and work ethic.

Talented rising stars like para rider Jemima Green and under-25 rider Harrison Ashton – fresh from victory in Herning CDI with a thriving social following – are helping bridge the gap between dressage and the wider world.

The outside world is watching us and our horse-keeping and it’s time to find our voice. The FEI’s proposed rule changes around snaffle bits, lameness checks and noseband tightness are a welcome step toward a more transparent, horse-centric sport. Charles Darwin put it best when he suggested that adaptability trumped strength and intelligence in survival.

A new chapter

Speaking of change after seven busy years in large-scale dressage horse sales, I’m embracing a new chapter.

I’m working on some exciting new international projects while keeping my base in Devon. I’ll be focusing more on our popular training courses and exploring a more bespoke, personalised approach to sales and leasing that reflects the evolving needs of horse riders and owners.

I’m also keen to put some of these new FEI rules into practice – yes, even competing at grand prix in a snaffle. It’s a shift that might ruffle some feathers, but perhaps it’s time to tailor our approaches to each horse and dare to try.

Don’t worry, I won’t be going bareback and braless just yet. But it feels like time for a new approach.

