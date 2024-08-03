



Snoop Dogg has been cruising the mean streets of the Palace of Versailles today, as he turned up in full dressage regalia to watch the grand prix special.

The one and only D-O-double-G and American author, presenter and businesswoman Martha Stewart wore black tailcoats and white breeches as they were transported by golf buggy around the venue for the Olympic equestrian events.

Martha, who is celebrating her 83rd birthday today (3 August) had long black riding boots on but Snoop had chosen black trainers with brown half-chaps, although he was also wearing black Roeckl gloves.

Both were later pictured with safety helmets and shades on as they watched the teams battle it out for medals in Snoop’s favourite equestrian discipline, the rapper standing to applaud some of the tests. Among the combinations he watched were Britain’s Becky Moody and Jagerbomb, who scored a personal best of 76.49 to help Britain win bronze.

In an interview with CNBC Television this week, Martha said she had been encouraging Snoop to try “unusual French food” such as snails during his visit to Paris, before today’s outing.

“I’ve been boning up on my dressage,” she said. “I’ve got a beautiful dressage outfit.”

Snoop Dogg showed an initial interest in equestrian sport when he joined comedian Kevin Hart to commentate on clips of the Tokyo Olympics for NBC, and his analysis of Isabell Werth and Bella Rose went viral.

“You see that? That’s sick,” he said of the German combination’s half-pass. “This horse is off the chain. I gotta get this m*********er in a video. m*********er was off the chain. I need that! That intro walk was cold.”

And he proved he’s still got love for the judge at C…

