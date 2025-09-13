



Sadie Smith and Swanmore Dantina (Dia) won the LeMieux grand prix at the 2025 LeMieux National Dressage Championships, scoring 71.96% – another statement result in a breakout year for the pair.

“To win the grand prix at the nationals has always been a dream of mine,” Sadie said. “And it’s another Dia has helped me achieve – she’s a once-in-a-lifetime horse for me.”

The win carried huge personal significance. “When I was younger it was an achievement just to get here, and I’ve only ever ridden in the grand prix here once before, on Keystone Dynamite six years ago. It’s taken that long to train another horse up to this level.”

Despite being one of the most decorated riders in British dressage, Sadie admitted this one meant more than most.

“By far, it’s the best title I’ve ever won. Grand prix is so hard – it feels like learning to ride all over again. It’s so technical, and I really admire the riders who make it look easy. It’s an amazing feeling to have done it.”

Sadie Smith leads the way at the 2025 National Dressage Championships grand prix

Alex Harrison-West and Kickback were the first in and held the lead going into the first break on 68.96%.

Sadie and Dia were the first of the pre-competition favourites to go, and opened strongly with eights for their extended trot.

The extensions across all three paces proved highlights, and more eights in the double-marked extended walk gave them a commanding lead. Dantina looked effortless throughout, the only blemish a touch of hesitation in the first and final piaffe.

“She did some lovely work – the changes were really good, and I was really pleased with my pirouettes, which we got eights for,” Sadie said.

“Her passage is getting stronger too, but today she just lost a bit of energy in the piaffe. It’s about getting the balance with the power – if I make it too hot, she gets tense and loses the relaxation in the other work. It’s still a work in progress, but she always tries for me.”

Still, Sadie came out of the arena unsure. “I was moaning to Carl [Hester] as usual, pointing out all the little bits in my test – he’s probably sick of me, I’m always so negative,” she said with a laugh.

There was still a strong line-up to come. Last year’s national champions, Lewis Robertson-Carrier and Diego V, were among the main challengers.

The 18-year-old gelding’s piaffe was as sharp as ever, but mistakes in the one-time changes and the trot transition after the second pirouette left them on 68.24% and in eventual fourth.

Becky Moody followed on James Bond II, who showed exceptional piaffe and looked poised to challenge for the lead. But Becky chose to retire the powerful 11-year-old stallion after the zig-zag.

That put the spotlight on the final combination, Gareth Hughes and Monica Lindstedt’s Lusitano mare, Lufada MVL. They scored eights for their passage but, with mistakes in the changes, finished on 69.41% – good enough for second.

“I thought one of the others might beat me,” Sadie said. “When Gareth was going I couldn’t watch. When I found out I’d won, I just cried, to be honest. I rang Steve Readings, who co-owns Dia with me – he’s not horsey at all – and even he was so excited.”

Sadie will have the chance to follow in the footsteps of Carl Hester, Jennie Loriston-Clarke and Charlotte Dujardin tomorrow (14 September), when the overall national champion is decided on the combined scores from the grand prix and the Kudos grand prix freestyle. She carries a 2.55% lead over Gareth Hughes, with Alex Harrison-West a further half a point adrift – putting her in pole position.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now