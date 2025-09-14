



Nicola Mahoney rode her homebred Game On II (Governor x Sir Donnerhall) to a place in history at the 2025 LeMieux National Dressage Championships, winning the six-year-old title. The gelding, who claimed the four- and five-year-old titles with Ashley Jenkins, is the first horse ever to complete the hat-trick of young horse championships.

It was a fiercely close contest. Tom Goode and Noora Bint-Hamad Al Khalifa’s striking Veto (Vitalis x Sir Donnerhall) were second, Sadie Smith and River Rise Onassis (Glamourdale x Amsterdam) third.

The top two tied on 88.2% from the first round; judge Eva-Maria Vint-Warmington explained: “Game On was the most complete package at the moment. The walk pushed it over, but it was tight.”

Nicola admitted she was overwhelmed: “It’s just the most incredible feeling. I’m so happy I could show him off because I know he’s amazing — I think he’s the best horse in the world.”

She also confessed to nerves: “I felt so much pressure, not from anyone else, just from me. I wanted to do him justice. The six-year-old is a big step up, so I’m really happy we proved he’s still incredible.”

There was a dramatic wait to see who was crowned champion, the three horses all circling at the foot of the arena waiting for the final score to be read out. “It was horrible!” Nicola said. “Tom’s horse looks amazing, and I thought he might have me.”

As for Game On’s qualities, Nicola was emphatic: “He swings so beautifully through his body. He’s the most trainable horse I’ve ever been involved with — he comes out every day with a huge smile on his face and just wants to work.”

Woodhead sisters share in mare’s remarkable run of young horse titles

Amy Woodhead and MSJ Viva Dannebrog (Vitalis x Don Schufro) claimed the seven-year-old title with 79.47%.

It was a talent-stacked podium, with Dannie Morgan and Fever Tree — described by Carl Hester as “the best young horse in the country” — close behind on 78.77%, and last year’s six-year-old champions Alicia Lee and Della Ballerina third on 76.62%.

Viva Dannebrog boasts an illustrious record at the nationals, having also won the four- and five-year-old titles. She missed the six-year-olds in 2024, but this year’s triumph capped a unique triple crown.

“It feels super special because she has now been ridden by my sister and me since she was a four-year-old,” Amy said. “She won the four-year-old title with Holly [Woodhead], the five-year-old with me, and now the seven-year-old – so it’s really special.”

Amy admitted to mixed feelings about the missed year. “I was really sad to miss the six-year-old class, but it was because she was breeding – she’s got some really super foals, so that’s exciting.”

The win carried added weight given the calibre of the class. “Fever Tree is an outstanding horse, so it’s a massive achievement to beat Dannie,” Amy said. “After my test he came running up, saying he was gutted but so pleased for me. That’s really good team spirit.”

Amy is planning a careful progression. “We’re hoping to do our first prix st georges by the end of the year. She might be green but I’ve never pressured her. She’s gone the best she ever has here, so I’ll just let her take her time.”

Above all, she values Viva Dannebrog’s temperament. “She’s a real trier – she has a really big heart. I can feel when she’s trying for me. She’s still growing in confidence, but once she’s fully secure, she’s going to be fantastic.”

Jezz Palmer strikes five-year-old gold with MS Broadway M at the National Dressage Championships

Jezz Palmer and MS Broadway M (Bon Courage x Royal Classic) won the five-year-old title, finishing ahead of Sadie with River Rise Pizzazz (Valverde x Lord Leatherdale) and Sarah Millis on Special Agent Amour (Amour x Maestro JGB).

Bred by Britta Witte, the gelding had already picked up the Centre Line prelim silver earlier in the week with his owner Amy Ward, and his standout paces again caught the judges’ eyes.

The pair trailed Sadie from the first round by just 0.4%, but the ride judge’s opinion swung it their way, the walk proving decisive.

“He gave me a super feeling,” said ride judge Phoebe Peters. “He has a huge walk, huge swing in the back, a big uphill canter, and in the trot, I liked his reactions.”

Jezz admitted the result had been a long-held goal. “It’s always a pressure situation at the end, because of the way it’s judged – you’re never sure while you’re waiting.

“But I’m very happy with the result. It was a goal in the back of my mind, and to finally beat Sadie too – she’s dominated this year – I was quite happy!”

MS Broadway M was sourced by Amy from Martin Schleicher, and Jezz knew straight away there was something special. “When she got him home and I sat on him, I thought, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of horse in here.’ His walk is insane, really amazing, but for me it’s his canter – his hind legs are so under him all the time, he gives you so much power and a great feeling.”

The week hasn’t all been smooth for Jezz, but the young horses have impressed throughout. “It’s been a week of ups and downs, so it’s nice to go home with a win,” he said.

“The older horses didn’t quite go to plan, but all the young horses have been amazing. They all finished in the top 10, most in the top five, even at novice and prelim. The week started rocky but got better and better.”

River Rise Pizzazz, winner earlier in the week of the BETTALIFE novice gold, showed his quality again but felt the effects of a busy schedule. “I loved watching him – he had a super balance in the canter,” said Phoebe. “But he did feel a little tired today, and in the trot I’d like him to swing a bit more from behind.”

Becky Moody and Andree Buxton’s Raver TC (First Date x Spinzola) won the four-year-old title earlier in the week, scoring 84.6%.

