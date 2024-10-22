Snaffle grand prix classes proposed as double bridle debate continues





Organisers could be encouraged to host “special restricted” classes for riders wishing to use snaffle bridles in international grand prix classes.

The suggestion is part of FEI feedback following further debate on the compulsory use of double bridles at the top level of international dressage. Snaffle bridles are permitted at all levels of British Dressage national competition.

The Swedish and Dutch federations had asked the FEI to “re-evaluate” the mandatory use of double bridles at CDI3* and above, as part of the 2024 rule revisions (news, 4 July).

They said at the time they “think it is in the best interest for the sport to make it optional and allow riders to use a snaffle if they deem this in their best interest as a combination”. The FEI had stood by its previous decision – that the use of snaffle or double bridles is a “technical (sport) matter and not a matter of wellbeing/welfare”.

It added that its dressage technical committee (DTC) is “willing and available” to be part of a multi-disciplinary expert round table “to discuss the correct fitting and possible modernising of the double bridle”.

This prompted further comments from nations over the summer.

The German federation, International Dressage Riders Club and International Dressage Trainers Club said they “do not share the opinion that using a double bridle is a matter of horse welfare”, but do support a round-table discussion.

“However, a prerequisite for coming to a reasonable conclusion is to have results of significantly more meaningful scientific studies on the subject, for example on what a bit does in a horse’s mouth,” they added.

The Swedish federation reiterated its call, adding that it is “once again asking the FEI to allow athletes to ride in a snaffle bridle, as we strongly believe it is in the best interest for the [sport of] dressage”.

“We also believe that making the double bridle optional, and instead making it possible to

adapt the equipment to each horse’s psychological and physical needs, is crucial to secure

the public’s acceptance of the sport,” it said.

The FEI restated its earlier response, that the use of double bridle at top sport “is not a welfare issue” – which it states is “based on many years of experience, the data currently at hand, and the results achieved”. But it also suggested a new way forward.

“The DTC suggests that this topic could be further evaluated during the 2025 season by encouraging organisers to include a special restricted class for athletes who wish to use the snaffle bridle in grand prix up to CDI3* level. Data from these studies would assist in the future assessment of the topic,” said the FEI.

The discussion was printed as part of the second draft of FEI rule changes for 2025, which will be voted on at the general assembly in Abu Dhabi (10-13 November).

Other key changes include tightening of showjumping whip rules (news, 4 July), and interviews with riders after eventing horse falls to become compulsory, rather than a recommendation.

Significant new proposed rules on out-of-competition testing on horses, including their whereabouts and who is classed as the person responsible, have sparked reaction. Federations have been broadly supportive of the general concept of out-of-competition testing, while seeking further clarifications and details on exactly how it would work. An amended version will be voted on at the general assembly.

