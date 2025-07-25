Olympic gold medallist Harry Charles in the media spotlight and other things the horse world is talking about





Harry Charles in the spotlight

You might have noticed showjumper Harry Charles appearing in non-horsey media this week, as all eyes turn towards his impending nuptials to Eve Jobs. Eve is the daughter of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, and the couple are set to marry this weekend in the Cotswolds. In the horse world, Harry of course is best known for his success at the top level and for being part of the gold medal-winning team at the Paris Olympics last summer, aboard Romeo 88.

Did you know that Harry also enjoys flying planes?

Gemma Stevens’ second Hickstead eventers’ title

Yesterday (25 July) Gemma Stevens won her second Ashby Underwriting Eventers’ Challenge at the Agria Royal International Horse Show when she and Cooley Park Muze jumped one of only two clears from 24 combinations. Gemma and the Rex Syndicate’s nine-year-old set an untouchable time, beating runners-up Alex Bragg and Ardeo Premier by more than eight seconds. “He was second in his first advanced on Saturday at Aston, and he’s come out of that absolutely bouncing, and was ready to give his best,” said Gemma, who last won the class in 2022 with Flash Cooley.

Groundwork exercises for horses who are tricky to catch

Most equestrians at some stage will have found themselves watching a horse trot off when trying to catch them. If this is something you experience regularly with your horse then it might be time to go back to basics. Tik Maynard, international event rider, author and a leading voice in equine behaviour, has shared three simple techniques to practise: “Approaching your horse needs to be the opposite of how you might greet another human,” explains Tik. “With a friend you haven’t seen for a while, you might run straight towards each other, immediately touching. With horses, you need to think differently. If you face them head-on, leaning forward to touch, that’s predatory behaviour.”

