Home dope-testing and post-fall rider interviews in rule-change plans





Out-of-competition dope-testing, field-of-play decisions, and interviews after horse falls have been covered in the FEI rule change proposals.

H&H reported that the first draft of the proposed rule changes had been published, with suggestions put forward by national federations, stakeholders and the FEI. Topics included whip rules in showjumping, increased horse abuse sanctions and hoof boots at trot-ups.

The equine anti-doping and controlled medication regulations (EADCMRs) are undergoing a full review this year, and the FEI has now set out its plans for the introduction of out-of-competition dope-testing, as discussed at the FEI Sports Forum (news, 16 May).

Under the proposals, horses who test positive for a banned substance will incur a two-month provisional suspension – and fines of up to 15,000 CHF (£13,060). The horse’s owner will be considered the person responsible, “mainly to have someone to notify of a positive sample, suspension, and related consequences (fines and costs)” – except in endurance, where the registered trainer will be considered responsible.

At the sports forum concerns were raised around the owner being made responsible, such as the fact horses are often based in different countries, but the proposal states that “unless there is any evidence that a specific person has breached the EADCMRs for an out-of-competition test, no further action will apply to the person responsible”.

The International Jumping Riders Club (IJRC) has called for an amendment to the protests rule under the general regulations. Ground jury field-of-play decisions are “final and binding”, but the IJRC believes this should not include decisions that are “based on a factual observation of performance during a competition or the awarding of marks for performances”.

The FEI does not support this proposal; it said “there is a need for clarity and consistency”, but it would not be “manageable” to have field-of-play decisions challenged at every event. The IJRC said that in the case of a “jury evident mistake”, riders’ right to a second opinion is “fundamental”.

In eventing, the FEI has moved forward plans for mandatory interviews between riders and the ground jury or technical delegate after horse falls across country. This was first raised at the 2023 FEI eventing forum (news, 9 February), and discussed further by the eventing committee and risk management steering group last November.

The FEI also suggested that under the eventing “abuse of horse” rule, the current wording “excessive pressing” of a tired horse should be updated to “continued pressing”, to give a “better definition”.

The eventing missing/knocking a flag rule, under which riders get penalties if they are thought not to have jumped between the flags, will be discussed next year, with any proposed changes to be implemented in 2026 when qualifications for LA 2028 will start. The FEI also proposes to discuss the matter at the eventing forum in January, and said the possible penalty “was up for discussion”.

In showjumping, the Italian federation proposed reducing the age limit of pony riders from 16 to 15, and for the maximum fence heights at European Championships to be lowered to

1.25m, as the current 1.35m is “far beyond the average pony technical skills”. But the FEI said this did not meet the periodical rule revision criteria and is deferred to the next full revision.

At this stage no rule changes have been decided. Federations and stakeholders have until 21 August to give feedback, after which a final draft will be published before voting takes place at the FEI General Assembly on 13 November.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.