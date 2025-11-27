



Olympic medallist and successful British grand prix dressage rider Laura Tomlinson shares her thoughts on rebuilding her sport for a new generation of fans

It is crazy to think we are about to close out another year, and that in a couple of months we will be stepping into 2026 with fresh resolutions, hopes and goals. Now that I am in my 40s and that bit wiser, I find myself reflecting more on what this past year has taught me and what I want to carry forward.

This year, I learned to be more patient and to notice the smaller wins instead of only judging myself against the distance to the bigger goal. I also learned that my body needs more upkeep than it used to. Missing a gym or Pilates session hits harder now, both physically and mentally.

Dressage has had a tough year, with ups but also downs, fighting social media critics with ever louder voices and a decline of sponsorship within the sport, which has made competitions more expensive to run and to take part in.

It feels like we have been forced into a corner, and the only hope of emerging with a positive future is to find a new audience of enthusiasts who want to be part of what should be a wonderful sport.

Whether we are competitors, owners, breeders or fans, we need to make people curious about the sport again by showing its beauty when it is done well. Harmony, training and genuine partnership need to be visible to anyone watching, even those with no background in dressage.

Grand prix changes

The proposal of changes to the grand prix to reflect such values and make it easier to judge correct and harmonious training must absolutely be the way forward. The inclusion of a give and retake of the reins, as mentioned by Carl Hester in his most recent column, is a great start.

In regular British Dressage tests, we will be allowed to use voice aids, again something I am all for. Anything that helps with keeping physical aids more subtle and helps the horse better understand what we are asking of them is a positive.

I’d love to see a stretch on the circle in rising trot or canter, as in some of the five-star eventing tests. A give and retake of the reins is great, but in just a few strides, a clever rider can disguise a fair amount. With stretching on half a 20-metre circle, however, we’re more exposed and true relaxation is tested.

Whether or not a horse stretches genuinely forward, following the rider’s hands and not curling up or grabbing the bit, but rather staying in self-carriage and in rhythm are things that could further help the judges reward correct training according to the basic scales.

A give and retake in one pace, and a half 20-metre circle stretch in another, could be great for swaying the direction the sport has been headed in. It may not seem entertaining enough, but that is what the freestyle is for. The grand prix and special should really test horse and rider, but they should focus on harmony and the scales of training, not just expression and tricks.

Also, if riders took it in turns to commentate at events that are covered live, we would have a chance to educate spectators on the nuances of good training.

Time for a new competition?

I wonder too if we could create a new competition at some of the big equestrian events, for example, where a showjumper, an eventer and a dressage rider team up and compete in their respective disciplines; a dressage test at top level and to music, a cross-country round, then a top-level showjumping round.

Instead of fighting over the attention, we could encourage the existing fans and enthusiasts to appreciate all the disciplines and what they have to offer, and create more opportunities for sponsors and fans to get their money’s worth.

