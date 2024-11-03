



“It’s not been the year I planned,” sums up Trevor Breen in episode 158 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with STX-UK – the official UK importer of Stephex horseboxes. “But that’s showjumping for you.”

The Irish showjumper has made a remarkable recovery after suffering a broken and dislocated neck and back in a fall in Hamburg in May, just weeks ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Trevor is now back in the saddle and he made a welcome return to the showjumping ring recently, but it’s been a tough journey for him and his family.

“I hit the ground head first, which crushed my spine and did the damage,” says Trevor of the fall which came at an oxer during the Hamburg grand prix on Highland President. “It wouldn’t even rate in the top 10 falls in my career but it’s the first fall I’ve not got up and walked away from.”

Fortunately for Trevor, he immediately received first-rate medical care in the ring, before being whisked to hospital where he was later operated on.

“Huge credit to the Hamburg team,” reflects a very grateful Trevor, who was initially told he may never ride again. “I’m the type of person who deals with whatever is in front of me so I was thinking, ‘OK, so if I can’t ride again, what does my life look like?’”

Trevor Breen: looking forward to jumping at the top level again

Defying the odds however, Trevor was walking within days and was able to return home inside two weeks to continue his recuperation.

“I slept a lot – they say you heal best when you’re sleeping, so that was a positive thing,” says Trevor, who also took to walking a lot – both day and night – until he felt ready to return to the saddle.

His choice of horse was always going to be his beloved home-bred Archie, aka Highland President, with whom Trevor won team silver at the 2023 European Showjumping Championships in Milan.

“I wouldn’t get off him – I jumped a couple of cavaletti – it just felt good!” says Trevor.

There’s now plenty for the dual Hickstead Derby winner to be excited about, with trips to Spain followed by Dubai imminent and some exciting young horses stepping up.

“There are some brilliant shows out there in Dubai, but I love playing golf as well and I haven’t swung a golf club since the accident, so hopefully I can go back to that too!” says Trevor, who will be accompanied by wife and fellow showjumper Caroline Breen.

