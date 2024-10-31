



On our 158th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with STX-UK – the official UK importer of Stephex horseboxes, we speak to British-based Irish showjumper Trevor Breen. He talks about his comeback from a serious fall in the Hamburg grand prix May 2024 where he fractured and dislocated bones in his neck and back. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“I hit the ground head first and crushed my spine, which did the damage. It wouldn’t even appear in a list of the top 10 falls I’ve had in my career, but it’s the first fall I’ve had where I haven’t got up and walked away from it” – Trevor Breen on the serious fall he sustained earlier this year

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 158

