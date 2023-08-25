



An elite squad of five riders has been selected to represent Ireland at next week’s FEI European Showjumping Championships in Milan, Italy (30 August-3 September), hoping to regain the glorious team gold medal won in 2017. So who has chef d’equipe Michael Blake picked for the Irish team at the European Showjumping Championships 2023?

Irish team at the European Showjumping Championships

Daniel Coyle and Gisborne VDL

First up, we have 28-year-old Daniel Coyle riding the 12-year-old stallion Gisborne VDL (VDL Zirocco Blue x Goodtimes), who was bred at the VDL Stud and is now owned by one of the sport’s most passionate supporters, Ariel Grange. Canada and US-based Daniel only took the reins on the super grey from Canada’s Hyde Moffatt nine months ago. Gisborne previously contested the seven-year-old world championship with Swedish rider Magnus Osterlund.

Many people will remember Daniel’s superb appearance at this year’s King George V Gold Cup at the Royal International, where they produced an exceptional first round clear, only to fault in the jump-off, finishing seventh to victors Robert Whitaker and Vermento. But they were also part of the victorious Irish side in the Langley Nations Cup in June, the second-placed team in Rotterdam and jumped double clear in the Winter Equestrian Festival, Wellington, Florida, five-star grand prix earlier this year. Gisborne has stepped up admirably to join Daniel’s incredible top string partner of many years, the great mare Legacy. The stallion will be looked after in Milan by the team’s long standing groom Greg DeBie, a veteran of several championships, including the 2021 Europeans alongside Daniel and last year’s world championships.

“Every time we ask this horse to step up, he answers without hesitation,” says Daniel, describing the powerful grey as an “incredible horse”.

Surprisingly, while Daniel’s brother Jordan loved riding as a child, Daniel didn’t really like ponies and describes himself as a “late starter” to the sport at the age of nine. With an impressive string of horses, Daniel has been soaring up the rankings and currently stands 15th in the world.

Michael Duffy and Cinca 3

Joining Daniel on the squad for the second time is another 28-year-old, Galway-born Michael Duffy who brings Hibernian Sport Horses’ 14-year-old grey mare Cinca 3. Bred in Germany by Peter Wylde, this experienced daughter of Casall Ask x Carthago jumped at the Tokyo Olympics with New Zealand’s Daniel Meech before Michael started riding her eight months ago. They’ve since been core players in Ireland’s Nations Cup squads, including for the Aga Khan in Dublin last week.

Michael hails from a showjumping family and competed at Dublin Horse Show in 12.2hhs, going on to become the youngest ever senior national champion in Ireland aged 17 and he won team bronze at the young rider European Championship. He moved to England in 2013 to train with Shane Breen before setting up his stables in West Sussex and he made his senior championship debut in 2021. He regularly competes for GCL squad Rome Gladiators and his groom for this year’s championship is Tristan Gautier.

Michael Duffy even went viral recently thanks to a picture of him and his gelding Jeff Ten Halven clearing the top of the wings in a warm-up arena.

Eoin McMahon and Mila

Uber-talented rising star Eoin McMahon, 27, has been really catching the eye as stable jockey for the Ludger Beerbaum stables. Since the legendary German rider announced his retirement earlier this year, Eoin has taken the reins permanently on his multi grand prix-winning mare, the 11-year-old Mila (Monte Bellini x Linton). Mila was bred by the Schockemohle stables and is now owned by the Ludger Beerbaum Stables. Eoin made his first appearance on the championship stage on his home soil at Riesenbeck, Germany, in 2021, finishing a fantastic eighth individually. He’s looking set to go even better this time around after being selected once again for the Irish team at the European Showjumping Championships 2023.

“Mila is a bit special,” describes Eoin. “You have to jump her in the ring to experience her quality. Some horses are super flashy at home then not so good at shows, whereas she doesn’t show a lot at home but she’s clever, she knows when she’s competing and then it’s like riding a completely different animal. I’ve never had a horse as good as her -–it’s a privilege to be riding her.”

Mila is looked after by British groom Heather Field, who describes the grey mare as an “independent woman, who likes to do her own thing”. “For such a quirky horse, she’s surprisingly easy travelling and flying, then at shows, she knows it’s her chill time in the stable, that’s her cuddle time,” reveals Heather. “But as soon as she’s out, she knows it’s time for business.”

Shane Sweetnam and James Kann Cruz

One of the senior members of the Irish pack is 42-year-old Shane Sweetnam, who was part of the gold medal-winning Irish team at the 2017 European Showjumping Championships and he also rode at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. At this year’s European Showjumping Championships in Milan, he rides the fourth of Ireland’s grey horses, the 10-year-old James Kann Cruz. Bred in Ireland by Patrick Connolly by Kannan out of a Cruising mare, the gelding is one of the most exciting horses on the global showjumping circuit right now, displaying immense scope and carefulness.

US-based Shane has been carefully producing the Gizmo Partners-owned gelding, who is looked after by Maria Israelsson and Seamus McKeever, for the past 18 months. They have jumped a string of smart clears in Nations Cup, including helping Team Ireland lift the Aga Khan trophy in 2022, and most recently finishing runner-up in the five-star grand prix of Dinard as well as jumping clear in Ireland’s defence of the Aga Khan trophy in the Dublin Nations Cup.

Certainly another pair to have on your radar at this year’s championships.

Trevor Breen and Highland President

Receiving a relatively late call-up to the Irish team for the European Showjumping Championships was West Sussex-based Trevor Breen, 44, with the family’s brilliant home-bred 11-year-old gelding Highland President (Clinton x Kannan), owned by his mother-in-law Heather Black. This pair have plenty of five-star form, including two top-five grand prix placings recently and they were part of Ireland’s second place team in the Rotterdam Nations Cup earlier this year, as well as enjoying plenty of success on home soil.

“Archie”, as he is known at home, is expertly looked after and beautifully turned out by groom Katie King. Ireland’s chef d’equipe Michael Blake picked Trevor and Highland President as non-travelling reserve for last year’s World Championships, describing them as “a promising pairing for the future, a very exciting horse”.

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears have gone into this horse,” Trevor explained of the big bay. “He’s quite strong, but he’s getting better and more consistent all the time.”

If you’re wondering how to watch the European Showjumping Championships 2023, they take place in Milan, Italy, from Wednesday 30 August to Sunday 3 September and you can follow all the action online with Horse & Hound, with the full report and more exclusive insights and interviews in the magazine, which hits the shops on Thursday 7 September.

