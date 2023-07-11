Who will be riding for medals at the European Showjumping Championships?





All eyes will be turned to Milan in Italy for the showjumping Europeans later this summer (29 August to 3 September), but right now showjumping fans can’t wait to hear who has been selected for the European Showjumping Championships teams, plus which riders will be competing as individuals.

This page will be kept updated with the latest teams and individual rider news as it is released in the run-up to the championships.

European Showjumping Championships teams news

Belgium

The Belgian federation has named the five riders who have been selected for the European Showjumping Championships as:

Niels Bruynseels riding Delux van T&L

Nicola Philippaerts riding Katanga van het Dingeshof

Olivier Philippaerts riding H&M Miro

Koen Vereecke riding Kasanova de la Pomme

Wilm Vermeir riding IQ van het Steentje

More European Eventing Championships teams news will be added to this page as it becomes available.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.