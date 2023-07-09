Fancy a trip to the European Showjumping Championships? Find out about tickets…





The 2023 FEI European Showjumping Championships will take place at the Ippodromo Snai San Siro in Milan, Italy (30 August–3 September). If you would like to attend in person, here is everything you need to know about the European Showjumping Championships tickets.

European Showjumping Championships tickets

Wednesday 30 August

What? First qualifier for individuals and teams

When? from 1pm

Covered seat ticket price: €33.92

Child covered seat ticket price (age four-11): €12.72

Uncovered seat ticket price: €23.32

Child uncovered seat ticket price (age four-11): €7.42

Thursday 31 August

What? Final teams round one and second qualifier for individuals

When? from 1pm

Covered seat ticket price: €33.92

Child covered seat ticket price (age four-11): €12.72

Uncovered seat ticket price: €23.32

Child uncovered seat ticket price (age four-11): €7.42

Friday 1 September

What? CSI2* against the clock competition and European championship final teams round two and second qualifier for individuals

When? from 9am

Covered seat ticket price: €71.02

Child covered seat ticket price (age four-11): €25.44

Uncovered seat ticket price: €55.12

Child uncovered seat ticket price (age four-11): €20.14

Saturday 2 September

What? CSI2* grand prix and an equestrian show (no European championship competition on this day)

When: from 1pm

Covered seat ticket price: €76.32

Child covered seat ticket price (age four-11): €28.62

Uncovered seat ticket price: €55.12

Child uncovered seat ticket price (age four-11): €20.14

Sunday 3 September

What? Rounds one and two of the individual final

When? from 12.30pm

Covered seat ticket price: €97.52

Child covered seat ticket price (age four-11): €33.92

Uncovered seat ticket price: €71.02

Child uncovered seat ticket price (age four-11): €25.44

European Showjumping Championships season tickets

Advertised as ‘subscription’ tickets, these are effectively season tickets for the entirety of the competition, with prices starting from €132.50 for adults and €68.90 for children aged between four and 11.

European Showjumping Championships for children

Children up to three years old are entitled to a free ticket. This ticket will be issued directly at the ticket counters on the days of the event – subject to availability of saleable seats – upon presentation of a valid identity document. For children aged four to 11, see the ticket prices above. Seats for those aged 12 and over will be standard price.

European Showjumping Championships: disabled access

Tickets are available on all days of competition for those requiring disabled access.

