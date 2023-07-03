Places to stay near the European Showjumping Championships in Milan

This year the San Siro in Milan, will play host to the European Showjumping Championships (29 August – 3 September, 2023).
If you’re planning a trip to the venue, check out these hotels near the San Siro, plus B&Bs, guesthouses and holiday lets. Accommodation is listed in order of distance from the venue.
Hotels near the San Siro in Milan
Milano San Siro Club
Distance: <1 mile
This 3-bed apartment has a balcony and access to an outdoor pool.
Mokinba Hotels Montebianco
Distance: <1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 3/5
This four-star hotel has a bar and lounge, and just a 16 min walk from the racecourse.
Masaccio 18B
Distance: 1.1 mile
This 1-bed apartment sleeps up to 4 people if you use the sofa bed.
Sebastiano Veniero 8
Distance: 1.1 mile
This self-contained 2-bed apartment sleeps up to 4 people.
B&B Hotel Milano Portello
Distance: 1.3 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
This 4-star hotel has a bar and parking available.
Apartment San Siro
Distance: 1.5 miles
This 2-bed apartment sleeps up to 4 and offers an airport shuttle service.
Best Western Hotel Mirage
Distance: 1.7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
This 4-star hotel is pet friendly and has a restaurant on site.
