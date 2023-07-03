Places to stay near the European Showjumping Championships in Milan





This year the San Siro in Milan, will play host to the European Showjumping Championships (29 August – 3 September, 2023).

If you’re planning a trip to the venue, check out these hotels near the San Siro, plus B&Bs, guesthouses and holiday lets. Accommodation is listed in order of distance from the venue.

Hotels near the San Siro in Milan

Milano San Siro Club

Distance: <1 mile

This 3-bed apartment has a balcony and access to an outdoor pool. View Deal

B&B Hotel Milano San Siro

Distance: <1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5

This hotel is within walking distance of the racecourse and stadium. View Deal