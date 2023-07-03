{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Places to stay near the European Showjumping Championships in Milan

    • This year the San Siro in Milan, will play host to the European Showjumping Championships (29 August – 3 September, 2023).

    If you’re planning a trip to the venue, check out these hotels near the San Siro, plus B&Bs, guesthouses and holiday lets. Accommodation is listed in order of distance from the venue.

    Hotels near the San Siro in Milan

    Milano San Siro Club
    Distance: <1 mile
    This 3-bed apartment has a balcony and access to an outdoor pool.

    B&B Hotel Milano San Siro
    Distance: <1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This hotel is within walking distance of the racecourse and stadium.

    Luci a San Siro
    Distance: <1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This hotel is within walking distance of the venue and has parking available.

    Mokinba Hotels Montebianco
    Distance: <1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 3/5
    This four-star hotel has a bar and lounge, and just a 16 min walk from the racecourse.

    Melia Milano
    Distance: 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This luxury hotel has a restaurant and gym.

    Masaccio 18B
    Distance: 1.1 mile
    This 1-bed apartment sleeps up to 4 people if you use the sofa bed.

    Sebastiano Veniero 8
    Distance: 1.1 mile
    This self-contained 2-bed apartment sleeps up to 4 people.

    Best Western Hotel Astoria
    Distance: 1.4 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This hotel has connecting rooms available.

    B&B Hotel Milano Portello
    Distance: 1.3 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This 4-star hotel has a bar and parking available.

    Apartment San Siro
    Distance: 1.5 miles
    This 2-bed apartment sleeps up to 4 and offers an airport shuttle service.

    Hotel Domenichino
    Distance: 1.7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This 3-star hotel has a bar, parking and laundry facilities.

    Best Western Hotel Mirage
    Distance: 1.7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
    This 4-star hotel is pet friendly and has a restaurant on site.

    Hotel Accursio
    Distance: 2.1 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5
    This hotel offers a range of rooms, including family rooms.

