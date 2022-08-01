The iconic venue of the Royal Hospital Chelsea hosts the London leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour (19–21 August). Finding hotels near Royal Hospital Chelsea will help you make the most of your visit to the show, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.
We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Royal Hospital Chelsea, but apartments and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. All journeys are calculated in walking distance to the venue (SW3 4LW) – if you don’t plan to walk, be aware that using public transport is usually easier than driving in London. The closest tube station is Sloane Square.
Hotels near Royal Hospital Chelsea
Sloane Place, Lower Sloane Street
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
The Orange Hotel, Pimlico Road
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
San Domenico House, Draycott Place
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
3 Sloane Gardens
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Aparthotel |
Draycott Hotel, Cadogan Gardens
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Sloane Square Hotel, Sloane Square
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
11 Cadogan Gardens
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.6 miles | Type: Hotel/aparthotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Cheval Phoenix House, Wilbraham Place
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.6 miles | Type: Aparthotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Lime Tree Hotel, Ebury Street
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Best Western Buckingham Palace Road, St George’s Drive
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
Sheriff Hotel, Warwick Way
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |
The Windermere Hotel, Warwick Way
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Eccleston Square Hotel, Eccleston Square
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Oakley Hotel, Oakley Street
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |
Premier Inn London Victoria
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Hub Premier Inn London Westminster St James’ Park
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 1.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Hub Premier Inn London Westminster Abbey
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 1.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Travelodge London Vauxhall
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 1.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Premier Inn London Kensington (Earl’s Court)
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 1.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Travelodge London Fulham
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Travelodge London Clapham Junction
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 2.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Holiday lets and apartments near Royal Hospital Chelsea
Anderson Street Apartments
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 2-bed and 3-bed apartments |
Bloomfield Terrace Home
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 4-bed house |
Culford Gardens Apartments
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartments |
Embankment Gardens Apartment
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartment |
Lower Sloane Street Studio Apartment
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Studio apartment |
OneFineStay Royal Hospital Road Apartment
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
OneFineStay Sloane Gardens Apartment
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 2-bed apartment |
Royal Hospital Road Home
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 8-bed house |
The Sloane Club Apartments
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Studio, 1-bed and 2-bed apartments | Trip Advisor rating: 4½ |
Sloane Court East Apartment
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartment |
Sloane Gardens Apartment
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartment |
Sloane Gardens Penthouse
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartment |
Veeve Ships Of Sloane Square Lower Sloane Street Apartment
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 2-bed apartment |
Markham Square Apartments
Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: ½ mile | Type: 2-bed apartments |
