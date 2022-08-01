{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Places to stay near Royal Hospital Chelsea: ideal for Global Champions Tour in London

    • The iconic venue of the Royal Hospital Chelsea hosts the London leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour (19–21 August). Finding hotels near Royal Hospital Chelsea will help you make the most of your visit to the show, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.

    We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Royal Hospital Chelsea, but apartments and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. All journeys are calculated in walking distance to the venue (SW3 4LW) – if you don’t plan to walk, be aware that using public transport is usually easier than driving in London. The closest tube station is Sloane Square.

    Hotels near Royal Hospital Chelsea

    Sloane Place, Lower Sloane Street

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Orange Hotel, Pimlico Road

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    San Domenico House, Draycott Place

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    3 Sloane Gardens

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Aparthotel |

    View at booking.com

    Draycott Hotel, Cadogan Gardens

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Sloane Square Hotel, Sloane Square

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    11 Cadogan Gardens

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.6 miles | Type: Hotel/aparthotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Cheval Phoenix House, Wilbraham Place

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.6 miles | Type: Aparthotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Lime Tree Hotel, Ebury Street

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Best Western Buckingham Palace Road, St George’s Drive

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Sheriff Hotel, Warwick Way

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Windermere Hotel, Warwick Way

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Eccleston Square Hotel, Eccleston Square

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Oakley Hotel, Oakley Street

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Premier Inn London Victoria

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Hub Premier Inn London Westminster St James’ Park

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 1.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Hub Premier Inn London Westminster Abbey

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 1.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Travelodge London Vauxhall

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 1.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    Premier Inn London Kensington (Earl’s Court)

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 1.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Travelodge London Fulham

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    Travelodge London Clapham Junction

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 2.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    Holiday lets and apartments near Royal Hospital Chelsea

    Anderson Street Apartments

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 2-bed and 3-bed apartments |

    View at booking.com

    Bloomfield Terrace Home

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 4-bed house |

    View at booking.com

    Culford Gardens Apartments

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartments |

    View at booking.com

    Embankment Gardens Apartment

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartment |

    View at booking.com

    Lower Sloane Street Studio Apartment

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Studio apartment |

    View at booking.com

    OneFineStay Royal Hospital Road Apartment

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    OneFineStay Sloane Gardens Apartment

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 2-bed apartment |

    View at booking.com

    Royal Hospital Road Home

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 8-bed house |

    View at booking.com

    The Sloane Club Apartments

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Studio, 1-bed and 2-bed apartments | Trip Advisor rating: 4½ |

    View at booking.com

    Sloane Court East Apartment

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartment |

    View at booking.com

    Sloane Gardens Apartment

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartment |

    View at booking.com

    Sloane Gardens Penthouse

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartment |

    View at booking.com

    Veeve Ships Of Sloane Square Lower Sloane Street Apartment

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 2-bed apartment |

    View at booking.com

    Markham Square Apartments

    Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: ½ mile | Type: 2-bed apartments |

    View at booking.com

