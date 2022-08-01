



The iconic venue of the Royal Hospital Chelsea hosts the London leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour (19–21 August). Finding hotels near Royal Hospital Chelsea will help you make the most of your visit to the show, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.

We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Royal Hospital Chelsea, but apartments and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. All journeys are calculated in walking distance to the venue (SW3 4LW) – if you don’t plan to walk, be aware that using public transport is usually easier than driving in London. The closest tube station is Sloane Square.

Hotels near Royal Hospital Chelsea

Sloane Place, Lower Sloane Street

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

The Orange Hotel, Pimlico Road

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

San Domenico House, Draycott Place

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

3 Sloane Gardens

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Aparthotel |

View at booking.com

Draycott Hotel, Cadogan Gardens

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Sloane Square Hotel, Sloane Square

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

11 Cadogan Gardens

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.6 miles | Type: Hotel/aparthotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Cheval Phoenix House, Wilbraham Place

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.6 miles | Type: Aparthotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Lime Tree Hotel, Ebury Street

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Best Western Buckingham Palace Road, St George’s Drive

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

Sheriff Hotel, Warwick Way

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

View at booking.com

The Windermere Hotel, Warwick Way

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Eccleston Square Hotel, Eccleston Square

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Oakley Hotel, Oakley Street

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

View at booking.com

Premier Inn London Victoria

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 0.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at premierinn.com

Hub Premier Inn London Westminster St James’ Park

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 1.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at premierinn.com

Hub Premier Inn London Westminster Abbey

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 1.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at premierinn.com

Travelodge London Vauxhall

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 1.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at travelodge.co.uk

Premier Inn London Kensington (Earl’s Court)

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 1.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at premierinn.com

Travelodge London Fulham

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at travelodge.co.uk

Travelodge London Clapham Junction

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: 2.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at travelodge.co.uk

Holiday lets and apartments near Royal Hospital Chelsea

Anderson Street Apartments

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 2-bed and 3-bed apartments |

View at booking.com

Bloomfield Terrace Home

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 4-bed house |

View at booking.com

Culford Gardens Apartments

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartments |

View at booking.com

Embankment Gardens Apartment

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartment |

View at booking.com

Lower Sloane Street Studio Apartment

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Studio apartment |

View at booking.com

OneFineStay Royal Hospital Road Apartment

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

View at booking.com

OneFineStay Sloane Gardens Apartment

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 2-bed apartment |

View at booking.com

Royal Hospital Road Home

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 8-bed house |

View at booking.com

The Sloane Club Apartments

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: Studio, 1-bed and 2-bed apartments | Trip Advisor rating: 4½ |

View at booking.com

Sloane Court East Apartment

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartment |

View at booking.com

Sloane Gardens Apartment

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartment |

View at booking.com

Sloane Gardens Penthouse

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 1-bed apartment |

View at booking.com

Veeve Ships Of Sloane Square Lower Sloane Street Apartment

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: < ½ mile | Type: 2-bed apartment |

View at booking.com

Markham Square Apartments

Distance to Royal Hospital Chelsea: ½ mile | Type: 2-bed apartments |

View at booking.com

