



The teams are being finalised and the last-minute preparations are now being made, so the question we’re all asking now is how to watch the European Showjumping Championships 2023 from San Siro in Milan, Italy, (30 August-3 September)?

Whether you’re a passionate showjumping supporter or you’re dipping your toes into the world of top flight equestrian sport for the first time, this year’s European Showjumping Championships are sure to delight and enthral. Can Great Britain continue a remarkable championship medal haul? Will there be a surprise individual gold medallist at this year’s FEI Jumping European Championship, or can Switzerland retain their title from two years ago?

You needn’t miss out on any of the week’s action with H&H’s handy guide as to how to watch the European Showjumping Championships on TV and online, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the European Showjumping Championships 2023

You can follow all the action via the livestream on ClipMyHorse.TV. An annual subscription costs EUR149.95, but there is also a 30-day free trial available for new subscribers.

Follow the action with H&H

Horse & Hound’s dedicated team of journalists and photographers will be bringing you all the action, breaking news, interviews and facts and figures you may need to stay up-to-date over the course of the five days of this year’s European Showjumping Championships.

Online and social media

The H&H team will bring you all the latest news via our extensive online coverage, in addition to what will be included in the following week’s magazine report. You can find all our latest coverage of the European Showjumping Championships here, including:

Breaking news

Reports throughout the day during each round of showjumping

Exclusive photos and opinion

Interviews with top contenders and a round-up of each day’s action, including timings for the following day and all the facts and figures to have at your fingertips.

H&H magazine

European Showjumping Championships 2023 timetable

Wednesday, 30 August: 1pm local time (12pm British time): First qualifier for individuals and teams.

Thursday, 31 August: 1pm local time (12pm British time): Round one for final teams, second qualifier for individuals.

Friday, 1 September: 1pm local time (12pm British time): Round two for finals teams, third qualifier for individuals. Team medals presented.

Saturday, 2 September: 1pm local time (12pm British time): CSI2* grand prix.

Sunday, 3 September: 12.30pm local time (11.30am British time): Round one of individual final. 2.40pm local time (1.40pm British time): Round two of individual final. Individual medals presented.

So are you now all set to watch this year’s European Showjumping Championships? Stay tuned, it’s set to be a thriller.

