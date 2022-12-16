



Planning to take a stride out to the last paid off for Ireland’s Trevor Breen, as he delivered a superb win in the Christmas Pudding Speed Stakes at the London International Horse Show. Riding the eight-year-old mare Jicarla T (Caretino Gold x Numero Uno), Trevor came home in 52.1sec, 0.64sec clear of Britain’s John Whitaker and Green Grass, by Luidam.

“I think where I won it was I went six strides to the last, instead of seven; I probably did the same as everyone else everywhere else,” said Trevor. “She has a huge stride, for a small mare, so I thought I could go six there and I got it easy, and that was the difference.

“I’ve had her two years now and she’s naturally very fast, so you don’t really have to think about being quick,” he added of the mare who is owned by Harry Whall. “I just tried to do a really right, smooth round and not leave strides anywhere, and and every question I asked she answered. She jumped amazing, I’m so chuffed with her.”

One of the most serious challengers was the last in, Trevor’s brother Shane Breen, riding the 10-year-old grey mare Haya. Shane did not waste a single inch as he chased his brother’s time, but a fence down at the double as he set sail down the final line put paid to his efforts to take over the lead.

“Shane was asking me if I went six down that last line and I said ‘Don’t you worry about that now’,” joked Trevor. “I was tying to persuade him not to go fast but it didn’t work obviously! But it was my day today.”

Keep up to date with all of the action from London International, including breaking news and behind the scenes insight from each day of the show, with no limit on how much you can read, from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Join now